ESIC Patna SR Result 2021 Out for Faculty Doctor/Senior Resident Post @esic.nic.in, Check Interview Schedule

ESIC Patna SR Result 2021: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Bihta, Patna has announced the list of shortlisted candidates for the posts of Faculty Doctors and Senior Resident Posts. Employees’ State Insurance Corporation has also released the details interview date for the candidates shortlisted for the above posts.

Organization will conduct the interview for the Faculty Doctors and Senior Resident post on 24 and 25 June 2021. All such candidates applied for Faculty Doctors and Senior Resident Posts including Anatomy, Biochemistry, Pharmacology, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Physiology, General Medicine, General Surgery and other posts can check the ESIC Patna SR Result 2021 available on the official website. You can check the ESIC Patna SR Result 2021 also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for ESIC Patna SR Result 2021 for Faculty Doctor/Senior Resident Post





How to Download: ESIC Patna SR Result 2021 for Faculty Doctor/Senior Resident Post