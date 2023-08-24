GATE 2024 Login - GOAPS at gate2024.iisc.ac.in

GATE 2024 Login: IISc Bangalore will activate the GATE login portal 30 August on the official website which is gate2024.iisc.ac.in. Get information about GATE 2024 login, registration, form-filling process through the official application portal, and other details.

GATE 2024 login will begin on 30 August 2023 on the GATE 2024 official website which is, gate2024.iisc.ac.in. As per the latest update, the GATE login will start from 30 August and end on 29 September 2023. Candidates can access the GOAPS 2024 login once they have completed the GATE registration process. Once the registration is done, candidates can complete their form-filling process using the GATE 2024 candidate application portal. In this article read the complete information about GATE 2024 login.

GATE 2024 Login

IISc Bangalore will activate the login process for GATE 2024 exam at gate2024.iisc.ac.in on 30 August 2023. First of all the candidates need to register themselves on the login portal after that they can complete their form-filling process on the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS). Once the candidate completes the registration, an enrollment id and password will be generated. Using these login credentials the candidates will be able to complete/edit their application form, download hall ticket, answer key, result, and more. The GATE 2024 exam date has also been released by IISc and is scheduled for 3, 4, 10 and 11 February 2024.

GATE 2024 Login Overview

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is an entrance examination conducted every year to get admission in M. Tech/Ph.D or get a job in a PSU. This year IISc Bangalore will conduct the GATE 2024 exam. At present, GATE exam is conducted in 30 subjects and the candidate can select any one or two of these subjects relevant to his/her discipline. Here is an overview of GATE 2024 exam for your reference.

GATE 2024 Exam Particulars Details Exam Name Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) Conducting Body Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore Purpose of Exam Admission in M. Tech/Ph.D or Recruitment in a PSU GATE Exam Date 3, 4, 10, and 11 February 2024 Application Start Date 30 August 2024 Mode of Application Online Application Link gate2024.iisc.ac.in Last Date of Application Submission 29 September 2024

GATE Login 2024: GATE Online Application Processing System

IISc Bangalore will commence all the online application processes through GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS). All the candidature-related processes like filling out the application form, downloading the hall ticket, answer key, result, etc. will be done through GOAPS. The candidates need to login on GOAPS through their enrollment id and password to access anything related to GATE 2024 examination.

GATE 2024 Registration Login using GOAPS

All the candidates applying for GATE 2024 exam have to use GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS). In order to fill the GATE 2024 application form the candidate needs to follow the following process.

Online Registration.

Filling application form.

How to create GATE 2024 Login @gate2024.iisc.ac.in?

First of all the candidates have to complete the GATE 2024 registration process through GOAPS portal 2024. The candidates require an email ID, and mobile phone number for registering on GOAPS 2024. All the prospective candidates of GATE 2024 exam are advised to fill out the application form well in advance to avoid last-minute hassle. Here you will find the step-by-step procedure to activate GATE 2024 registration login.

Step 1: Visit the official website GATE 2024- gate2024.iisc.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘New Candidate Registration’ option available there

Step 3: Enter all the required information

Step 4: Create a password of your choice

Step 5: Click on the Submit button to complete the registration process.

After the successful completion of registration, the candidates will receive an email in their registered email ID and a text message on their registered mobile number containing the GATE 2024 registration number and password. The candidates must keep that email and message safe till the completion of GATE 2024 exam.

GATE 2024 Login: How to Fill Application Form?

After completing the GATE 2024 registration process, the candidates can fill out the GATE 2024 application form through GOAPS login portal. The online application fee can only be paid through this login portal. The candidates are advised to fill out the application form and submit the fee well before the last date to avoid last-minute inconvenience. Step-by-step procedure to fill out the GATE 2024 application form is as follows

Step 1: Open the GOAPS login portal.

Step 2: Click on the GATE login 2024 option available there.

Step 3: Login using the registration number and password

Step 4: Fill all the detailed information asked in the application

Step 5: Upload scanned images of photograph and signature

Step 6: Pay the GATE 2024 online application fee.

Step 7: After final check click on submit button to submit the application form.

Step 8: Download the confirmation form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

What is GATE 2024 Login Used For?

All the candidates applying for GATE 2024 exam have to use GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) throughout their GATE 2024 exam journey. The candidates can access the following process through GOAPS

Check application form status.

Download admit card.

Check the response sheets and official answer key.

Check the result.

Download scorecard

Check Application Status using GATE Login 2024

The candidates can check the status of GATE 2024 application form through GOAPS login portal. After successful submission of the application form, a message “Form Submitted” is shown. However if the application form has some error, the information regarding the error will be shown. In that case the candidate can rectify the error and resubmit the form. Procedure to check the GATE 2024 application form status is as follows.

Step 1: Open the GOAPS login portal.

Step 2: Click on the GATE login 2024 option available there.

Step 3: Login using the registration number and password

Step 4: Click on the Application form status option available there.

Step 5: Follow the instructions in case any rectification is required.

Download the Admit Card using GATE 2024 Login

The candidates whose GATE 2024 application form submitted successfully, can download the GATE 2024 admit card on the prescribed dates. The candidates have to use GOAPS 2024 login portal to download their admit card. The steps to download the admit card are given below

Step 1: Open the GOAPS login portal.

Step 2: Click on the GATE login 2024 option available there.

Step 3: Login using the registration number and password

Step 4: Click on download GATE 2024 admit card

Step 5: Admit card will be displayed on screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the same.

Check Response Sheets and Answer Key using GATE Login 2024

After the successful completion of GATE 2024 exam, IISc Bangalore will release the candidates response sheet and answer key on the GOAPS 2024 login portal.

How to Check Response Sheet using GATE Login?

GATE 2024 response sheet will be released on February 16, 2024. The candidates can access the same on GOAPS 2024 login portal. The steps to download the response sheet are as follows:

Step 1: Open the GOAPS login portal.

Step 2: Click on the GATE login 2024 option.

Step 3: Login using the registration number and password

Step 4: Click on download response sheet/answer key

Step 5: Choose the question paper and click on it.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the same.

How to Check Answer Key using GATE Login?

IISc Bangalore will release the GATE 2024 answer key on February 21, 2024. Here are the steps to download the answer key.

Step 1: Open the GOAPS login portal.

Step 2: Click on the GATE login 2024 option.

Step 3: Login using the registration number and password

Step 4: Click on download response sheet/answer key

Step 5: Choose the question paper and click on it.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the same.

What to do if a candidate forgot GATE Registration Number?

If a candidate forgot his/her GATE login credentials, he/she can retrieve it using the following steps:

Step 1: Open the GOAPS login portal.

Step 2: Click on forget password.

Step 3: Enter your registered email id

Step 4: Link to reset GATE exam login credentials will be sent to that registered email id.

