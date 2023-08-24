GATE 2024 Photo and Signature Guidelines: GATE 2024 exam application process has been started on August 24, 2023, IISc Bangalore released Photo-size and Signature Guidelines along with the official notification. The candidate must upload a good-quality scanned photograph and signature during the online application submission of GATE 2024 application form. In this article, we will discuss GATE 2024 Photo and Signature Upload guidelines.

GATE 2024 Photo and Signature: The online application process of GATE 2024 has been started and uploading photo and signature is an integral part of the online application submission process of GATE 2024 login. The candidates must upload a high-quality recently scanned photograph and signature to complete the GATE 2024 form-filling process. IISc Bangalore released some guidelines regarding the size, dimensions, format of photo and signature. Candidates who do not uplaod the proper and correct photo and signature in the GATE registration process, their registration will be cancelled.

GATE 2024 Photo Size and Signature Guidelines

To complete the GATE 2024 application process, the candidate must upload a high-quality scanned photo and signature in .jpg or .jpeg. format. The same photo and signature will be put on the GATE 2024 admit card and used during the verification process along with the photo ID proof.

How to Upload Photo in GATE 2024 Application Form?

After filling in the individual information the candidate needs to upload a good-quality photograph as per the guidelines released by the GATE 2024 officials. This photo will be used on the admit card so the candidates need to be very careful while uploading the photo. Some common guidelines regarding the uploading of GATE 2023 exam photo are as follows:

The recent coloured photo must be uploaded.

The photo must be taken by a professional photographer, photo taken from a mobile phone or other self-composed portraits may cause rejection of the application.

The background of the Photo should be White or a light colour

The forehead, eyes, nose, and chin should be clearly visible. Face should not be covered by hair of the head, any cloth, or any shadow

Both ears must be visible on the photo

The photo should be without any cap/hat.

The format of the photo should be JPEG only

The quality of photo should be good, poor-quality photo will result in the rejection of GATE 2024 application form.

GATE Photo Size Specification

Apart from the above-mentioned guidelines the uploaded photo must follow some size and dimensions related guidelines as well. Some of them are given below

Photo Size Specification Dimension 3.5 cm Width × 4.5 cm Height Size Maximum - 480 x 640 Pixels

Minimum - 240 x 320 Pixels Aspect Ratio Minimum aspect ratio - 0.66

Maximum aspect ratio - 0.89 File Size 5 KB to 200 KB Background White/Light Colour Format JPEG/JPG

Acceptable and Non Acceptable Photos for GATE Registration





How to Upload Signature in GATE 2024 Application Form?

Along with the photo, the candidates also need to upload a scanned image of the signature. This signature will be displayed on the admit card and match the candidate’s signature on the exam day. Common guidelines about the signature are listed below:

The signature should be on white paper in a rectangular box of 2cm * 7cm.

Use a black or dark blue pen.

Signature in all CAPITAL LETTERS will not be accepted.

Scan the image of your signature through a professional scanner.

The quality of the scanned image of the signature should be good and should not be a blurred image.

GATE Signature Size Specification

The uploaded scanned image of the signature also must follow some size and dimensions related guidelines. Some specifications are given below

Signature Size Specification Dimension 1.0 cm Width x 3.5 cm Height Size Maximum - 160 x 560 Pixels

Minimum - 80 x 280 Pixels Aspect Ratio Minimum aspect ratio - 0.30

Maximum aspect ratio - 0.26 File Size 5 KB to 200 KB Background White/Light Colour Format JPEG/JPG

Acceptable and Non Acceptable Signature for GATE Registration





How to Resize GATE 2024 Image and Signature?

If the size of the photo and signature is not as per the specification mentioned in the GATE 2024 application form, the candidates have to resize the scanned images. The candidates can use the online tool available over the internet or any free software for resizing the images. The scanned images have to be exactly as per the specifications mentioned in GATE 2024 application form.

How to Edit Images for GATE 2024 Form: GATE Photo and Signature Resizer, Converter

There are many tools available on the internet to resize and convert the photo and signature that need to be uplaoded in GATE 2024 form. Some of them are given below for your reference.

Free Online Photo Editor

Microsoft Paint

Cam Scanner

Picasa

Instasize

Simple Image Resizer

Other Supporting Documents for GATE Exam 2024

Apart from uploading the photo and signature, the candidates need to keep the following documents ready before starting the process for GATE 2024 Registration. All the above-mentioned documents need to be uploaded while filling out the GATE 2024 online application form.

Scanned copy of valid photo Identity document: Aadhar-UID (preferable)/ Passport/ PAN Card/ Voter ID/ Driving License.

The photo ID must have Name, Date of birth of the candidate and a unique photo ID number. This photo ID must be carried in the original to the examination hall for verification.

Scanned copy of Category (SC/ST) certificate in pdf format (if applicable).

Scanned copy of PwD Certificate in pdf format (if applicable).

Scanned copy of Certificate of Dyslexia in pdf format (if applicable).

Important Instructions for GATE 2024 Photo-size & Signature Guidelines

The candidates must follow the instructions given in the GATE 2024 official notification while uploading their scanned photo and signature in GAT 2024 application form. Some of them are given below.

Photo and signature must be of good quality and not blurred as they will be displayed on GATE 2024 admit card and scorecard.

The face of the candidate must cover 60% - 70% of the above-mentioned size of the photograph.

The height or width of the signature should be at least 80% of the mentioned height and width of the rectangular box.

The photograph must be recent, in colour and with white background.

Photographs must be taken by a professional photographer.

The face in the photo should not be covered with any foreign objects except spectacles with power.

Wearing sunglasses, caps, hats, coloured glasses etc. in the photo are not allowed.

Signature of candidates has to be in running hand with black or blue ink

If the applicant’s signature, at the time of examination, does not match the signature on the Admit Card, the applicant will be disqualified.

