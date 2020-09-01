GLPC Recruitment 2020 for General Manager, District Livelihood Manager and Other Posts, Apply @glpc.co.in

GLPC Recruitment 2020: Gujarat Livelihood Promotion Company Ltd (GLPC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of General Manager, District Livelihood Manager and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 15 September 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 15 September 2020

GLPC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

General Manager - 9 Posts

District Livelihood Manager - 8 Posts

Project Manager - 6 Posts

GLPC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

General Manager - Post Graduate degree/2 year PG Diploma in Social Work, Social Sciences, NGO Management, Rural Development.

District Livelihood Manager - Post Graduate degree/Diploma (2 Years) in Social Work, Rural Management, Business Administration, Social Sciences, Humanities

Project Manager - MBA/PGDM/PGDBM- Marketing, Business Management, Rural Management.

GLPC Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - Maximum 45 years

GLPC Recruitment 2020 Salary - Upto Rs 60000/per month (commensurate with experience and Company’s Policies)

How to apply for GLPC Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can send applications along with the documents to the Gujarat State Rural Livelihoods Mission), Block No. 18, 3rd Floor. Udhyog Bhavan, Sector-11, Gandhinagar-382011 latest by 15 September 2020.

