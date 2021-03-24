GPSC Admit Card 2021 Released for all Prelims/Mains/PST/PET Exams Schedule in April 21 @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Check Direct Link

GPSC Admit Card 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Admit Card for various examinations for which Prelims/Mains Written/PST/PET Examinations scheduled in the month of April 2021. Admit Card 2021 for all the major exams is available on the official website of GPSC. All such who have to appear in Prelims/Mains/PST/PET Exams scheduled in April 2021 can download their Admit Card from the official website of GPSC -gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

It is noted that Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has earlier released the details exam scheduled for major examination including Forest Officer Class-2, Librarian, Scientific Officer and other. As per the short notification released by Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) , a total of 24 Exams is scheduled in the month of April 2021.

Candidates can check the details schedule of these major exams and also the Admit Card downloading date for the specific exams as mentioned in the notification. Candidates can download their Admit Card/Hall Ticket for respective exam with the date as mentioned in the notification.

In a bid to download their Hall Ticket for the respective exam, candidates will have to provide their login credentials on the official website of GPSC. You can check the details exam and admit card downloading schedule notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.



Direct Link for GPSC Admit Card 2021 for all Prelims/Mains/PST/PET Exams Schedule in April 21





