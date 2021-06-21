GPSC RFO Result 2021 OUT @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Check OJAS Gujarat Range Forest Officer Prelims Result Here

GPSC RFO Result 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Range Forest Officer Class 2 Result against the Advt. No. 24/2020-21 through the official website of GPSC. All candidates who appeared in the exam can download GPSC RFO Result 2021 by using their credentials on the official website.i.e. gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

GPSC RFO Result 2021 Download link can be accessed by clicking on the below link. The candidates are required to enter their roll number/seat number along with their district on the login page. Then, the link to the GPSC RFO Result 2021 will be displayed. All candidates are advised to download GPSC RFO Result 2021 and save it for future reference.

How to download OJAS Gujarat Range Forest Officer Prelims Result?

Visit the official website of GPSC.i.e.gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. Navigate the link of GPSC RFO Result 2021 in the Result Section. A Link will be opened. Enter roll number/seat number along with their district, captcha and details on the login page. Then, the result will be opened. Download OJAS Gujarat Range Forest Officer Prelims Result and save it for future reference.

Download GPSC RFO Result 2021

This drive is being done to recruit 51 vacancies of Research Forest Officer against the Advt. No. 24/2020-21. The candidates can download their result by clicking on the provided link.

