Gujarat School Holidays in October 2025: Check Full List of School Closed Dates for Festival and Important Days

In Gujarat, October 2025 will have a good number of school holidays because of big festivals. This article provides a comprehensive overview of the anticipated school holidays in Gujarat for October 2025, allowing families to plan their time accordingly. However, the exact dates can vary depending on the school and location. In certain areas, schools will remain closed on navami as well, providing students with a longer break. Students are advised to double-check with their respective schools for accurate holiday dates.
It is stated that the holidays will be as per the academic calendar of 2025-26. We request parents to check with their children’s school for the holidays list for the year 2025. Teachers and working parents want to know these holidays to spend quality time with their families. Gujarat has its own set of cultural events, regional festivals. Here’s the full School Holiday Calendar for 2025. You can view the October Month Holidays, including the dussehra breaks.
School Holidays list in Gujarat - October 2025
Here’s a table outlining the school holidays in Gujarat for October 2025. Please note that these dates are subject to change by the state education department.
|
Date
|
Day
|
Festival/Event
|
2 Oct, 2025
|
Thu
|
Vijaya Dashami
|
2 Oct, 2025
|
Thu
|
Gandhi Jayanti
|
20 Oct, 2025
|
Mon
|
Diwali
|
22 Oct, 2025
|
Wed
|
Vikram Samvat New Year
|
23 Oct, 2025
|
Thu
|
Bhai Dooj
|
31 Oct, 2025
|
Fri
|
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti
-
Maha Navami: The ninth and final day of Navratri, dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga. It marks the culmination of the nine-day festivities, symbolizing the approach of victory of good over evil.
-
Gandhi Jayanti: Observes the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi, honoring his leadership in India's independence movement and his philosophy of non-violence (Ahimsa).
-
Vijaya Dashami: Also known as Dussehra, this festival celebrates the triumph of good over evil. It marks the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana and the conclusion of Goddess Durga's battle against the demon Mahishasura.
-
Lakshmi Puja: Dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth, fortune, and prosperity. It is the main day of the Diwali festival when homes are decorated to welcome the Goddess.
-
Deepavali: The "Festival of Lights," symbolizing the victory of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance. The main celebration marks Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya.
-
Bhai Dooj: A festival that celebrates the special, protective bond between brothers and sisters. Sisters perform a ceremony (tilak) and pray for their brother's long life and well-being.
-
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti: Observed as National Unity Day (Rashtriya Ekta Diwas), honoring the birthday of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the leader credited with integrating India's princely states.
Important Note for Students and Parents: The holiday schedule listed here is a general guide. It is essential for parents and students to cross-check with their specific school's official calendar or announcements. Local schools may have their own schedules, especially for regional festivals like Durga Pooja. Any last-minute changes due to unforeseen circumstances, such as weather conditions, will also be communicated locally.
