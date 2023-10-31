HP Board Class 12 Chemistry Model Paper 2023-24: Download PDF Here

HPBOSE Class 12th Chemistry Model Paper 2024: Preparing for the board exams requires consistent practice and the right strategy to follow. Sample papers form a perfect resource for the practice of important questions and devising the targetted study plan for the board exam preparations. The Chemistry model paper by HPBOSE is a crucial one for the class 12 students preparing for the upcoming board exams. The model paper offers a variety of questions from important topics of Class 12 Chemistry for students to practise. This will help them identify their weak areas and work on them accordingly. The HPBOSE Class 12 Chemistry Model Paper 2023-24 also reveals the design of question paper including format and type of questions. This information is helpful in planning exam writing and avoiding any surprises on the exam day. The HP Board Class 12 Model Paper of Chemistry is provided here in PDF which students may download and use it to prepare for their HPBOSE Class 12 Physics Exam 2024.

HP Board Class 12 Chemistry Question Paper 2024 Format

The HP Board Class 12 Chemistry Question Paper 2024 will be for 60 marks. The remaining 40 marks will be computed based on internal assessment and practical exam. The Chemistry theory paper will be for 3 hours. The paper will consist of 29 questions divided into four categories as follows:

Question No: (1-12) M.C.Qs carrying 1 Marks each.

Question No: (13-21) short answer type questions (I) carrying 2 Marks each.

Question No: (22-26) short answer type questions (II)carrying 3 Marks each.

Question No: (27-29) long answer type questions carrying 4 Marks each

All questions will be compulsory however internal choice will be provided in some questions.

Check the HP Board Class 12 Chemistry Model Paper 2023-24 below:

To check all questions, download the full model paper from the link below: