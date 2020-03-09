HPPSC Forest Service Answer Key 2020 out @hssc.gov.in, Raise Objections if any against HPPSC Answer Key by 14 Mar

HPPSC Forest Service Answer Key 2020 has been uploaded by Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission at its website. Candidates appeared on 8 March 2020 can check the answer keys on the official website of HPPSC.i.e.hssc.gov.in.

The HPPSC HPFS Answer Key 2020 Series Wise Answer Keys are available in the form of PDF. All candidates can directly check Series wise HPPSC HPFS Answer Key 2020 by clicking on the provided link.

If any candidate has any objection against HPPSC HPFS Answer Key 2020, they may raise objections through the offline mode. Candidates are required to send the representations/objections with valid/genuine documentary proof in the Office of the HPPSC, Nigam Vihar, Shimla-2, up to 14 March 2020 in person or by post.

Procedure to Check HPPSC Forest Service Answer Key 2020

Visit the official website of HPPSC.i.e.hssc.gov.in.

Click on HPPSC Forest Service Answer Key 2020 flashing on the homepage.

It will redirect you to the PDF.

Candidates can download the PDF and Save for future reference.

HPPSC HPFS Answer Key 2020

Highlights:

Organisation Name: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission

No. of Posts: Multiple

HPPSC Forest Service Answer Key Prelims 2020 Date: 8 March 2020

Answer Key Status: Released

Objection Date: 14 March 2020

Latest Government Jobs:

NRIDA Recruitment 2020 for Assistant Consultant and Other Posts, Apply Till March 25

WB MSC Recruitment 2020, 294 Vacancies for Teacher, Paribesh Bandhu and Dome Posts, Apply @mscwb.org

SAIL Apprentice Notification 2020: 100 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online by 17 March

Hindustan Shipyard Ltd. Recruitment 2020: 51 Vacancies Notified for Designer, Junior Supervisor and Other Posts

WB Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2020: 112 Vacancies for Clerk, Bank Assistant and Other Posts, Graduates Eligible

TANGEDCO Assessor Recruitment 2020: Online Application Reopened for 1300 Vacancies @tangedo.gov.in