HPPSC HPAS & Judicial Service Mains 2020 Date Announced @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Admit Cards Soon

HPPSC HPAS & Judicial Service Mains 2020 Date: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has recently announced the exam dates of HPPSC HPAS & Judicial Service Mains 2020 on its website. All those candidates who have qualified HPPSC HPAS & Judicial Service 2020 prelims will be able to appear in the mains exam on the scheduled date.

According to the HPPSC Notice, the commission has decided to conduct HPPSC HPAS Mains 2020 from 1 to 7 December 2020 at Shimla and Dharamshala Stations while the exam for Judicial Service Mains 2020 will be conducted from 25 November to 28 November 2020 at Shimla station. The e-admit cards and instructions for candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission in due course of time. All candidates are advised to keep their eyes on the official website for latest updates.

Check HPPSC HPAS & Judicial Service Mains 2020 Dates

Official Website

Himachal Pradesh Administrative Combined Competitive Examination 2020 consists of three successive stages to complete the selection process. i.e. Prelims, Mains and Viva Voce. Those who will qualify in prelims will be eligible to appear in the mains exam. The finally shortlisted candidates will be called for Viva Voce. A total of 26 vacancies will be recruited through HPPSC HPAS Administrative Combined Competitive Exam 2019.

Latest Government Jobs:

West Bengal Police Recruitment 2020 Notification out @wbpolice.gov.in for Technical Staff, 139 Vacancies Notified for SI, ASI and Constable Posts

Indian Army JAG 26, SSC Tech 56 and SSCW Tech 27 Notification 2020: Apply Online for 199 Vacancies @joinindianarmy.nic.in for Course Commencing in April 2021

BOB Recruitment 2020 for Product Manager, Assistant Vice President and Other Posts, Apply Online @bankofbaroda.co.in

TPSC Recruitment 2020 Notification out @tpsc.gov.in, 100 Vacancies Notified for Personal Assistant (Group C) Posts, 12th pass can apply