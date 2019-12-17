HPPSC HPAS Mains Marks 2019 Released @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Check Himachal Administrative Services 2019 Score Card here

HPPSC HPAS Mains 2019 was held from 9 to 15 September 2019 at various exam centres. Candidates can check the subject wise HPPSC HPAS Mains 2019 on the official website. Candidates are required to log on to the official website and click on the HPPSC HPAS Mains Marks 2019 link displaying on the homepage.

HPPSC HPAS CCE Mains Marks 2019 is given in the form of PDF. Candidates can save the PDF file for future reference. Candidates can directly download HPPSC HPAS Mains Marks 2019 by clicking on the provided link.

Download HPPSC HPAS Mains Marks 2019



The final selection of the candidates will be done on the overall performance of the candidate in Preliminary, Mains and Viva Voce. The commission had conducted the personality test or interview round from 21 to 29 November 2019 and announced the result on 26 November 2019.

HPPSC HPAS CCE Mains 2018 Highlights:

Online Application Form (Preliminary Examination) - 17 January 2019

Last Date to fill up the preliminary exam Application Form- 18 Feb 2019

Preliminary Exam Date- 26 May 2019

Result date of Preliminary Exam - 19 July 2019

Last date for receipt of mains exam application form: 09 Aug 2019

Main Exam Date: 9 September to 15 September 2019

Result of Main Exam: 31 October 2019

Interview/Personality Test: 21 to 29 November 2019

Result of personality/interview test: 26 November 2019

Latest Government Jobs:

Jaipur Metro Recruitment 2020 Notification is out for 39 Posts, Check application process and other details here



NPCIL Recruitment 2020, Online Applications invited for 137 Driver, Technician & Other Posts



Coal India Recruitment 2020: 1326 Vacancies Notified for MT Posts, Apply Online @coalindia.in



