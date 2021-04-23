HPPSC Lecturer Revised Answer Key 2021 Out: Download @hppsc.hp.gov.in

HPPSC Lecturer Revised Answer Key 2021 Download: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC ) has released the revised answer key of written exam for the post of Lecturer Exam for Political Science. The candidates can download HPPSC Lecturer Answer Key from HPPSC official website i.e. hppsc.hp.gov.in.

HPPSC Lecturer Revised Answer Key 2021 Link is given below. The candidates can download HPPSC Lecturer Political Science Answer Key, directly, through the link below:

HPPSC Lecturer Revised Answer Key 2021 Download Link

How to Download HPPSC Lecturer Revised Answer Key 2021 ?

Go to official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC ) - hppsc.hp.gov.in Click on the link ‘Revised Answer Key to the post of Lecturer (School New) Pol Science screening test held on 14.03.2020’ A PDF file will be opened HPPSC Lecturer Revised Answer Key PDF Check answer

HPPSC Lecturer written objective test was conducted on 14 March 2021. HPPSC had invited applications for recruitment of Lecturer (School New) Class-III, (Non Gazetted) on Contract basis till 30 December 2019. A total of 396 vacancies are available for English, Hindi, History, Political Science and Commerce.

The selection for the posts shall be done on the basis of Written objective type Examination of 85 marks and Evaluation of 15 marks. In case the marks of candidate(s) in Written objective type examination (Computer Based Test / Offline Test) + Evaluation are equal then the candidate who have scored more marks in the Written objective type examination (Computer Based Test / Offline Test) will be placed above the candidate scoring lesser marks in the Written objective type Examination (Computer Based Test / Offline Test) and if the marks of Written objective type examination (Computer Based Test / Offline Test) are equal then the candidate senior in age will be placed above the candidate junior in age.

Marks obtained in the Written objective type examination (Computer Based Test / Offline Test) will be added with the marks obtained in the evaluation for ascertaining the Merit.