HPPSC Mains Exam 2020 for Judicial Service Postponed @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Check Update Here

HPPSC Mains Exam 2020: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has postponed Himachal Pradesh Judicial Service (Main) Examination-2019-II on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for the Judicial Services Judicial Service (Main) Examination can check the short notification available on the official website of HPPSC - hppsc.hp.gov.in.

According to the short notification released by the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, the HPJS(Main) Examination-2019-II has been postponed due to the advisory issued by the Government of Himachal Pradesh vide O.M.No.Per(AP-B)B(15)-19/2020 dated 18-03-2020 to contain the spread of Noval Corona Virus (COVID19).

It is noted that Himachal Pradesh Judicial Service (Main) Examination-2019-II was scheduled to be held from 30th March, 2020 to 3rd April, 2020. Now the next date of examination will be intimated in due course by the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission.

You can check the details notification available on the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission. You can check the same by clicking the link given below.

Direct Link for HPPSC Mains Exam 2020 for Judicial Service Postponement





How to Download: Direct Link for HPPSC Mains Exam 2020 for Judicial Service Postponement

Visit the official website i.e. hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Go to the WHAT'S NEW section available on the Home Page.

Click on the link Press Note - Regarding Postponement of HPJS (Main) Examination - 2019-II scheduled to be held on 30-03-2020 to 03-04-2020 given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the PDF Link of HPPSC Mains Exam 2020 for Judicial Service Postponement notification.

Download and save the same for your future reference.

Qualified candidates should to check the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) for latest updates regarding the Himachal Pradesh Judicial Service (Main) Examination-2019-IIUpdates.