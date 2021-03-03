HPSSC JOA Admit Card 2021 Released @hpsssb.hp.gov.in, Download HPSSSB HPSSC Junior Office Assistant Call Letter Here

HPSSC JOA Admit Card 2021: Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has released an admit card for recruitment to the post of Junior Office Assistant on its official website. All such candidates who applied for HPSSC JOA Exam 2021 against the Post Code-817 can download admit card through the official website of HPSSC.i.e.hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

HPSSSB HPSSC Junior Office Assistant Exam 2021 is scheduled to be held on 21 March 2021 at the various exam centre of the State. The admit cards for the same can be downloaded through the official website by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website.i.e.hpsssb.hp.gov.in. Click on Admit Card. Enter your adhaar number or application id and click on the search button. Download HPSSSB HPSSC Junior Office Assistant Call Letter and save it for future reference.

Download HPSSSB HPSSC Junior Office Assistant Admit Card 2021

HPSSSB HPSSC Junior Office Assistant Admit Card 2021 Notice

In case, any candidate fails to download HPSSC JOA Admit Card 2021, they may download the admit card by Application Status available on the website. The candidates are required to appear in the exam hall along with a valid id. The candidates appearing for the exam are required to bring their own clipboard in the exam hall. The candidates are required to follow the instructions given on the admit card. The candidates can download HPSSC JOA Admit Card 2021 by clicking on the above link.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 290 vacancies. The online application for the same was started from 21 November to 20 December 2020.

