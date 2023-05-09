Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2023: Check Minimum Marks Required to Qualify MBOSE Class 12 Science, VOC and Commerce Result

Meghalaya Board Class 12 HSSLC Result for Science, Commerce, and Vocational stream students will be announced today, May 9, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the MBOSE 12th exams can check their results through the link given on the official website.

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023: Meghalaya Board of School Education will announce the MBOSE class 12 Science, Commerce, and Vocational stream results today, May 9, 2023. The board will be announcing the results on the official website. According to the notification, the link for students to check their board results will be available at 10 AM.

As mentioned, the Meghalaya board will be announcing the results of the Class 12 Science, Commerce, and Vocational stream exams. Students who have appeared for the exams are required to score the minimum passing marks in order to be eligible for further admission procedures. Those unable to score the required marks can however appear for the compartment exams and improve their scores.

Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2023 will be announced on the official website mbose.in. Students can check here the minimum passing marks, supplementary exam details and the marksheet details.

Meghalaya 12th Result 2023: Minimum Passing Marks

In order to be considered qualified for further admission procedures, it is mandatory for candidates to score the minimum passing marks and above. Those who score below the minimum required marks will be able to apply and appear for the compartment exams which will be conducted by board officials soon after the results are announced.

As per the marking scheme followed, in order to be eligible for higher education students are required to score a minimum of 30% marks in each subject and overall. Those scoring below the required marks will have to apply and appear for the compartment exams.

MBOSE 12th Result 2023 Marksheet

The mark sheet for the Meghalaya board 12th exams will be available for download on the official website as soon as the results are announced. To download the MBOSE 12th mark sheets, students are required to enter the class 12 roll number in the result link on the website. Students must also note that the mark sheets downloaded from the website are provisional and the original mark sheets will be issued by board officials.

Meghalaya Board HSSLC Result 2023 Compartment Exam

Meghalaya board class 12 compartment exams are conducted for the candidates who were unable to score the minimum required marks in the board exams. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check the details regarding the compartment exams here.

The board conducts compartment exams for students who want to improve their board scores. After the Meghalaya HSSLC result is announced, the board will issue the notification regarding the MBOSE class 12 compartment exams.

What After MBOSE 12th Results 2023

After the Meghalaya Board 12th Science and Commerce stream results 2023 are announced, the original certificates of the students will be released. Those who have passed the MBOSE 12th exams will be eligible for admission to further higher education courses based on the marks secured in the MBOSE 12th Examinations.

