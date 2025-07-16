IB ACIO Selection Process 2025: Check Tier 1, 2, and Interview Procedure Here

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
IB ACIO Selection Process 2025 involves three stages: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Interview. Candidates must qualify each stage to become an Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade II/Executive in the Intelligence Bureau. Candidates can check the details regarding all three stages to prepare for each stage and improve their chances of success in IB ACIO 2025 exam.

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma
Jul 21, 2025, 13:26 IST
IB ACIO Selection Process 2025: Tier 1, 2, and Interview Procedure
IB ACIO Selection Process 2025: Candidates who want to become an Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade II/Executive in the Intelligence Bureau should know the full IB ACIO Selection Process. The recruitment has three stages: a Written Exam, a Descriptive Exam, and an Interview. 

Candidates must clear all these stages with the required marks to secure the ACIO (Technical/Grade II) post. Candidates make sure to understand each step of the selection process in detail. So they can plan preparation effectively and improve chances of success.

IB ACIO Selection Process 2025

The Ministry of Home Affairs conducts the IB ACIO exam every year to recruit talented candidates for the IB ACIO Grade II/Executive post in the Intelligence Bureau. This prestigious role offers a respected career in national security. Candidates who clear all stages of the IB ACIO selection process will be appointed as Assistant Central Intelligence Officers in the Intelligence Bureau.

Candidates must complete a three-tier selection process with the following to qualify for the IB ACIO 2025 exam:

  • Tier 1: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

  • Tier 2: Descriptive Exam

  • Tier 3: Interview

Candidates must understand this process is essential for effective preparation and success in the IB ACIO 2025 exam.

IB ACIO Selection Process for Tier 1 (CBT)

The first stage of the IB ACIO 2025 is the Computer-Based Test (CBT). This objective-type exam includes 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). It carries a total of 100 marks. 0.25 marks will be deducted as negative marking for every wrong answer.

The exam is divided into five key sections, General Awareness, Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, English, and General Studies, with 20 questions in each section. Candidates are given 60 minutes (1 hour) to complete the test. The paper will be available in both English and Hindi languages for better accessibility.

Check the table below for a complete overview of the IB ACIO Tier 1 exam pattern.

Sections

Number of Questions

Section-Wise Marks

General Awareness

20

20

Reasoning/ Logical Ability

20

20

Quantitative Aptitude

20

20

English Language

20

20

General Studies

20

20

IB ACIO Selection Process for Descriptive Test

Candidates who clear the Computer-Based Test (CBT) will move on to Tier 2, which is the Descriptive Exam. This stage is designed to test their English language skills and comprehension. The exam includes tasks like comprehension passages, precis writing, and essay writing, all to be completed within 1 hour.

The Descriptive Exam is worth 50 marks in total. Candidates must score at least 33%. Success in this stage is crucial to advancing to the final Interview round of the IB ACIO 2025 selection process.

Section

Marks

Total Time

Essay Writing

30

1 Hour

Comprehension and Precis Writing

20

Total

50

IB ACIO Selection Process 2025 Interview

Candidates who successfully clear both IB ACIO Tier 1 and Tier 2 exams will move on to the final crucial stage: the Interview. This interview carries 100 marks and is designed to assess your personality, communication skills, and overall suitability for the ACIO role. It is where the intelligence are evaluated to ensure the candidate is the right fit.

IB ACIO 2025 Eligibility

Candidates must meet specific eligibility requirements set by the Intelligence Bureau to apply for the IB ACIO Recruitment 2025. These include both educational qualifications and age limits, which are essential to determine your suitability for the ACIO post.

The following is the eligibility criteria for IB ACIO Recruitment 2025.

  • Education: Candidates must hold a Graduation degree (or equivalent) from a recognized university. Basic computer knowledge is also considered a plus.

  • Age Limit: As of August 10, 2025, candidates need to be between 18 and 27 years old.

However, there is some age relaxation for specific categories. Candidates can check the IB ACIO Eligibility Criteria 2025 for more information.


Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

