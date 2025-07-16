IB ACIO Selection Process 2025: Check Tier 1, 2, and Interview Procedure Here

IB ACIO Selection Process 2025: Candidates who want to become an Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade II/Executive in the Intelligence Bureau should know the full IB ACIO Selection Process. The recruitment has three stages: a Written Exam, a Descriptive Exam, and an Interview. Candidates must clear all these stages with the required marks to secure the ACIO (Technical/Grade II) post. Candidates make sure to understand each step of the selection process in detail. So they can plan preparation effectively and improve chances of success. IB ACIO Selection Process 2025 The Ministry of Home Affairs conducts the IB ACIO exam every year to recruit talented candidates for the IB ACIO Grade II/Executive post in the Intelligence Bureau. This prestigious role offers a respected career in national security. Candidates who clear all stages of the IB ACIO selection process will be appointed as Assistant Central Intelligence Officers in the Intelligence Bureau.

Candidates must complete a three-tier selection process with the following to qualify for the IB ACIO 2025 exam: Tier 1: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Tier 2: Descriptive Exam

Tier 3: Interview Candidates must understand this process is essential for effective preparation and success in the IB ACIO 2025 exam.

Check the table below for a complete overview of the IB ACIO Tier 1 exam pattern. Sections Number of Questions Section-Wise Marks General Awareness 20 20 Reasoning/ Logical Ability 20 20 Quantitative Aptitude 20 20 English Language 20 20 General Studies 20 20 IB ACIO Selection Process for Descriptive Test Candidates who clear the Computer-Based Test (CBT) will move on to Tier 2, which is the Descriptive Exam. This stage is designed to test their English language skills and comprehension. The exam includes tasks like comprehension passages, precis writing, and essay writing, all to be completed within 1 hour. The Descriptive Exam is worth 50 marks in total. Candidates must score at least 33%. Success in this stage is crucial to advancing to the final Interview round of the IB ACIO 2025 selection process.

Section Marks Total Time Essay Writing 30 1 Hour Comprehension and Precis Writing 20 Total 50 IB ACIO Selection Process 2025 Interview Candidates who successfully clear both IB ACIO Tier 1 and Tier 2 exams will move on to the final crucial stage: the Interview. This interview carries 100 marks and is designed to assess your personality, communication skills, and overall suitability for the ACIO role. It is where the intelligence are evaluated to ensure the candidate is the right fit. IB ACIO 2025 Eligibility Candidates must meet specific eligibility requirements set by the Intelligence Bureau to apply for the IB ACIO Recruitment 2025. These include both educational qualifications and age limits, which are essential to determine your suitability for the ACIO post.