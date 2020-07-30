IBPS Admit Card 2020 to release soon for Various Posts of Faculty & Non-Faculty @ibps.in, Check details here

IBPS Admit Card 2020: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is going to release soon admit card for various posts of Faculty and Non-Faculty. Candidates who wish to appear in the IBPS Exam 2020 will be able to download IBPS Admit Card 2020 soon through the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in. All candidates are advised to stay tuned on the official website or with this article for more details.

The bank will conduct the online exam on 9 August 2020 at various exam centres across India for recruitment to the post of Faculty Research Associate, Research Associate, Hindi Officer, Analyst Programmer - Windows, Analyst Programmer - Linux, IT Administrator and Programming Assistant Posts.

How to Download IBPS Professor Admit Card 2020?

Visit the official website.i.e.ibps.in.

Click on IBPS Admit Card 2020 for Faculty and Non-Faculty Posts.

Enter the credentials such as roll number, password, captcha code and submit button.

The IBPS Professor Admit Card 2020 will appear on the screen.

The candidates can download and save the admit card for future reference.

Download IBPS Professor Admit Card 2020

A total of 29 Vacancies will be recruited for Faculty and Non-Faculty Posts. The selection process of the candidates will be done on the basis of written and interview test. Those who will qualify in written test will be called for the further recruitment process. The bank has yet not started the online process for the admit card. It is expected that the bank will active the admit card today onwards. For IBPS Admit Card 2020 Admit Card Direct Link, stay tuned with IBPS Website.

Latest Government Jobs:

Tripura Police Recruitment 2020 for 213 Mahila Police Volunteer Posts in Gomti District, Applications closing on 4 August @tripura.gov.in

Bihar Forest Recruitment 2020 Online Application Started @csbc.bih.nic for 720 Forester and Forest Guard Posts, Check Complete Application Details Here

BEL Recruitment 2020: 100 Vacancies Notified for Apprentice Posts