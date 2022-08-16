IBPS RRB 2022 Prelims Officer Scale-I: Check Best 5 Last-Minute Tips to Score High in Reasoning & Quant

Check Top 5 Last-Minute Tips for IBPS RRB Prelims 2022 for Officer Scale-I to be held on 20th and 21st August 2022 for recruitment of 8000+ vacancies in regional rural banks.

IBPS RRB Last Minute Preparation Tips 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the notification for the recruitment in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) for the posts of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose). IBPS RRB Online Applications was open from 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 for candidates looking for a stable Government job or to join the Regional Rural Banks.

Along with the Official Notification, IBPS has declared the tentative exam dates, number of vacancies, exam pattern and syllabus, participating RRBs and exam centers.

About IBPS RRB Recruitment

The IBPS organises IBPS RRB Exam every year for the recruitment to the post of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks across India.

IBPS RRB 2022 Calendar

IBPS RRB 2022 Events Important Dates Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training 9th July 2022 Pre-Exam Training* 18th July 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download Office Assistant (Clerk) 16th July 2022 to 14th August 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download Officer Scale-I 22nd July 2022 to 21st August 2022 Prelims Exam Date Office Assistant (Clerk) 7th, 13th, and 14th August 2022 Prelims Exam Date Officer Scale-I 20th & 21st August 2022 Prelims Exam Result September 2022 Mains/Single Exam Admit Card Download September 2022 Main/Single Exam (Officers Scale I, II, III) 24th September 2022 Main/Single Exam (Office Assistant) 1st October 2022 Main/Single Exam Result (Officers Scale I, II, III) October 2022 Interview Admit Card (Officers Scale I, II, III) October/November 2022 Interview (Officers Scale I, II, III) October/November 2022 Provisional Allotment (Officers Scale I, II, III & Officer Assistant (Multipurpose)) January 2022

*In case it is possible and safe to hold PET

IBPS RRB Exam Pattern 2022

Candidates should note that IBPS will make arrangements for conducting Online Preliminary Examination for Officers Scale I and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and declare result of Online Preliminary Examination. IBPS will inform the shortlisted candidates about the Online Main Examination. There 2 will be a Single Level Examination for Officers Scale II and Officers Scale III. IBPS will declare the results of the Main / Single Examination and inform the shortlisted candidates about the interview in the case of Officers Scale I, II and III. Interviews will be coordinated by Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with appropriate authority.

For the posts of Officer Scale-I

Preliminary Examination

Officer Scale-I

Sr. No. Name of Tests Medium of Exam No. of Qs Maximum Marks Duration 1 Reasoning *as per state 40 40 Composite time of 45 minutes 2 Quantitative Aptitude *as per state 40 40 Total 80 80

IBPS RRB Prelims 2022 Officer Scale-I: Best 5 Last-Minute Tips to Score High

Candidates applying for the posts of Officer Scale-I will appear for the IBPS RRB Prelims 2022 Exam where they will be asked questions from the Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning section. Both are important sections that carry 40 marks each. Candidates will be asked 40 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) in each section. Candidates will get a composite time of 45 minutes to solve the entire paper inclusive of the Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning section.

The Quantitative Aptitude section of the IBPS RRB Prelims is based on mathematical calculations to test the problem-solving skills and numerical ability of the candidates. One needs to practice and develop basic mathematical knowledge along with fast calculation skills. With regular practice, one can score high marks in the Quantitative Aptitude section in the IBPS RRB 2022 Prelims.

Reasoning Ability section of the IBPS RRB Prelims is based on logical reasoning to test the problem-solving skills, accuracy, and speed of the candidates. One needs to practice and develop their basic puzzle-solving skills and understand tricks to enhance accuracy. With regular practice and understanding of topics such as Puzzles/Seating Arrangement, Blood Relations, Direction Sense, Order & Ranking, Series, etc, one can score high marks in the Reasoning Ability section in the IBPS RRB 2022 Prelims.

1. Analyse syllabus, section-wise important topics, exam pattern, cut-off, last year’s exam analysis

Reasoning: Start by analyzing the syllabus, section-wise important topics, exam pattern, the cut-off of previous years, questions asked, and last year’s exam analysis to make a schedule, and a systematic approach to prepare for the Reasoning section of the IBPS RRB 2022 Prelims. Set aside ample time to practice the Reasoning section to improve your solving speed and accuracy. Assess your present score by solving topic-wise practice questions using conventional methods. You can implement a faster approach once you have understood the theoretical concept, formulas, and other crucial steps to avoid any confusion.

Quantitative Aptitude: Start by analyzing the syllabus, section-wise important topics, exam pattern, the cut-off of previous years, questions asked, and last year’s exam analysis to make a schedule, and a systematic approach to prepare for the Quantitative Aptitude section of the IBPS RRB 2022 Prelims. Set aside ample time to practice the Quantitative

Aptitude section to improve your solving speed and accuracy. Assess your present score by solving topic-wise practice questions using conventional methods. You can implement a faster approach once you have understood the theoretical concept, formulas, and other crucial steps to avoid any confusion.

2. Assess your strengths and weakness, Strengthen Reasoning and Solving skills

Reasoning section is also one of the lengthiest and most time-consuming sections of the IBPS RRB Prelims. Candidates should focus on speed and accuracy to finish 40 questions in the allotted time. Practice is the key to strengthening reasoning skills. Understand the concept of solving linear seating arrangement, blood relation with seating arrangement, puzzles (floor-based, scheduling-based, tabular-based), syllogisms (basics & reverse), inequalities (coded & direct), distance & direction sense (basic directions, Pythagoras theorem), etc.

One should solve at least 10 to 20 Reasoning questions from different topics mentioned in the Reasoning Section of the IBPS RRB Prelims. Some of the important topics are Puzzles/ Seating Arrangement, Inequality, Syllogism, Alphanumeric Series, Input-Output, Blood Relations, and Direction Sense.

Check Here Reasoning Ability Important Topics and Topic-wise Preparation Strategy

Quantitative Aptitude is also one of the lengthiest and most time-consuming sections of the IBPS RRB Prelims. Candidates should focus on speed and accuracy to finish 40 questions in the allotted time. Practice is the key to strengthening solving skills. For this, one needs to practice Mathematics basics, theoretical concepts, formulas, and equations to solve quickly yet correctly. Develop faster calculation skills, and become proficient in basic Mathematics. Practice squares upto 30, cubes upto 25, square root, cube root, tables upto 25, basic percentages and their decimal & fractional equivalents, and BODMAS.

One should solve at least 10 to 20 Quantitative Aptitude questions from different topics from the syllabus for the IBPS RRB Prelims. Some of the important topics are Data Interpretation (Tabular, Pie, Line, Bar Graph, Caselet), Simplification/Approximation, Number Series, Quadratic Equation, Data Sufficiency, Quantity based problems, and Arithmetic Problems. This will brush up your basics, increase your speed, enhance accuracy, and evaluate your performance overall.

Check Here Quantitative Aptitude Important Topics and Topic-wise Preparation Strategy

3. Check Previous Years’ Exam Analysis & Practice previous years’ papers, mock test papers

The most fatal mistake just a few days before the exam would be taking up new topics. The last few days before the exam are recommended to go through important topics, re-visit the bookmarks, revise all that you have prepared to strengthen your strong areas.

One should take a mock test before starting the preparation to assess the current performance and the areas to work on. Once the preparation is underway, one should solve previous years’ question papers with a timer in place to adapt to the exam pattern of the IBPS Clerk Prelims. The Quantitative Aptitude section is allotted 20 minutes for 35 questions. Attempt Quantitative Aptitude quizzes to assess your performance, master basic Mathematics, and increase calculation speed.

Candidates who appeared in the IBPS RRB 2021 Prelims exam on 1st August 2021 shared their feedback that the overall difficulty level of the Quantitative Aptitude section was ‘Easy-to-Moderate‘ and they were able to make 25 to 30 good attempts while the overall difficulty level of the Reasoning Ability questions was ‘Moderate‘ and they were able to make 27 to 33 good attempts.

4. Avoid Guesswork, Attempt only what you know correctly to avoid penalty

One need not attempt each and every question. The IBPS Clerk Prelims are qualifying exams to reach the Mains. Candidates need to focus on attempting the questions correctly or else leave them blank to avoid penalties. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of 1/4th or 0.25 marks. However, in case a question is left blank or not answered, there will be no negative marking for it. In a computer-based exam, one will not have the option to go back once the allotted time is over.

NOTE: Candidates (for both posts) have to qualify in both the tests by securing minimum cut-off marks. Adequate number of candidates in each category, depending upon requirements, will be shortlisted for Online Main Examination.

5. Keep your Admit Card, Photographs, ID Proofs, Aarogya Setu app ready

Candidates are advised to carry their Prelims Admit Card, Photo-ID Proofs, Photographs, and other required documents for the examination. They should reach the venue at least 2 hours before the reporting time for formalities. Please note that candidates must bring their call letter of online Preliminary exam along with authenticated/stamped photocopy of currently valid photo identity proof along with original photo identity proof. Remember to follow the social distancing mode of exam-related instructions, install the Aarogya Setu app on mobile, and carry items only that are permitted in the exam venue. NOTE: Ration card and Learner’s Driving License will NOT be accepted as valid ID proof.

Amidst all the preparation, candidates should remember to take a pause and give themselves rest for the hard work they have done. Candidates should consume happy mood-lifting healthy food to keep their body and mind functions healthy.

Wish you the best!

