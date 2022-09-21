IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2022 on 24th September: Check Last-Minute Tips to Score High

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022 released for Office Assistants (Multipurpose) posts. IBPS RRB 2022 Mains will be held on 24th September 2022 for recruitment of 4000+ vacancies of Group B Office Assistants (Clerk) across 43 participating rural regional banks in India.

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2022 Tips to Score High: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be conducting the IBPS RRB Mains 2022 on 24th September 2022 for the recruitment of 4567 posts of Group “B”- Office Assistant (Multipurpose) across 43 participating rural regional banks in India. Earlier, IBPS successfully conducted the IBPS RRB Prelims 2022 for Officer Assistant (Clerk) on 7th, 13th, and 14th August 2022 for candidates looking for a stable Government job or to join the Regional Rural Banks.

Latest Update: IBPS RRB Mains Admit Card Released

The result for the online Preliminary Exam held for Office Assistant (Clerk) has been released for download. Shortlisted candidates based on their performance in the Prelims will be called for Online Mains Exam. The IBPS RRB Mains Admit Card 2022 has been released for download for candidates from 12th September 2022 to 24th September 2022.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2022

IBPS RRB 2022 is being held for the recruitment of 8285 posts of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”- Office Assistant (Multipurpose) across 43 participating rural regional banks in India. IBPS RRB Online Applications was open from 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 for candidates looking for a stable Government job or to join the Regional Rural Banks.

IBPS RRB 2022 Calendar

IBPS RRB 2022 Events Important Dates Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training 9th July 2022 Pre-Exam Training* 18th July 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download Office Assistant (Clerk) 16th July 2022 to 14th August 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download Officer Scale-I 22nd July 2022 to 21st August 2022 Prelims Exam Date Office Assistant (Clerk) 7th, 13th, and 14th August 2022 Prelims Exam Date Officer Scale-I 20th & 21st August 2022 Prelims Result Office Assistant (Clerk) 8th September 2022 Prelims Result Officer Scale-I 14th September to 20th September 2022 Main/Single Exam Admit Card Download Officer Scale-II & III 6th September 2022 to 24th September 2022 Main/Single Exam Date Officers Scale II & III 24th September 2022 Main/Single Exam Date Office Assistant (Clerk) 24th September 2022 Main/Single Exam Result (Officers Scale I, II, III) October 2022 Interview Admit Card (Officers Scale I, II, III) October/November 2022 Interview (Officers Scale I, II, III) October/November 2022 Provisional Allotment (Officers Scale I, II, III & Officer Assistant (Multipurpose)) January 2022

*In case it is possible and safe to hold PET

IBPS RRB Exam Pattern 2022

Candidates should note that this is a competitive examination, mere passing is not adequate. You have to obtain a high rank in the order of merit to get eligibility for future selection process. The online Mains examination will comprise test which will include objective type multiple choice questions as mentioned below.

NOTE: Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of Online Main examination to be considered to be shortlisted for provisional allotment. Depending on the number of vacancies available in each State, candidates will be shortlisted for provisional allotment.

Main Examination

Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

Sr. No. Name of Tests Medium of Exam No. of Qs Maximum Marks Duration 1 Reasoning *as per state 40 50 Composite time of 45 minutes 2 Computer Knowledge *as per state 40 20 3 General Awareness *as per state 40 40 4a English Language English 40 40 4b Hindi Language Hindi 40 40 5 Numerical Ability *as per state 40 50 Total 200 200

NOTE: Candidates can opt either 4 a or 4 b.

IBPS RRB Mains 2022 Office Assistant: Best 7 Last-Minute Tips to Score High

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be conducting the IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2022 on 24th September 2022. Candidates who are appearing for the exam are advised to conclude their preparation well in a timely manner so they can make time for revision and rest. Read our best 7 last-minute tips to crack IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2022.

1. Revision Time: Go through syllabus, important topics, exam pattern, cut-off, strategies & tips

Candidates are advised to go through the syllabus, important topics to re-assess their progress, brush up important details, last-minute reminders, memorize formulas, equations, concepts, dates, etc. Keep in mind the exam pattern, cut-off, strategies & tips to keep your A-game in the exam. Solve topics that you find easier and less time-consuming, focus on attempting questions as per the difficulty level and not the sequence of the question paper. The last 2-3 days are crucial for revision, practicing, and relaxing.

2. Attempt questions correctly to avoid penalty. Avoid Guesswork

In the IBPS RRB Clerk Mains exam, one does not need to attempt every question. There is a negative marking for every wrong answer. It is advised to leave a question blank if you do not know the correct answer. One should not waste time or risk their marks in guesswork. The penalty is 1/4th of 0.25 marks allotted to a question attempted wrongly.

3. Practice and solve quizzes, mock papers, previous years’ question papers

The best way to adapt to the real-time exam setting is solve mock papers and previous years’ question papers. Sit in a room to yourself with a timer and attempt the paper to assess how would you perform on the exam day. Remember the IBPS RRB Clerk Mains will be conducted for a composite time of 45 minutes. There will be a total of 200 multiple choice questions (MCQs) of which there will be 40 questions each in Reasoning, Numerical Ability, General Awareness, and English Language/Hindi Language.

4. Do not take up new topics

The most fatal mistake just a few days before the exam would be taking up new topics. The last few days before the exam are recommended to go through important topics, re-visit the bookmarks, revise all that you have prepared to strengthen your strong areas. If one wants further intake of information, one can read newspapers, magazines, GK/Current Affairs to keep abreast with the latest developments.

5. Section-wise important last-minute preparation tips

Reasoning: Practice different Puzzles/Seating Arrangement questions (Linear, Circular, Square, Scheduling-based, Comparison-based, etc); Blood Relations (Direct or Coded Blood Relation, Generation or Relationship Tree, etc). Practice Direction Sense (draw lines while solving to keep clarity), Alphanumeric/Number Series, Syllogism, Inequality, and Input-Output.

Numerical Ability: Practice BODMAS to solve questions from Simplification/Approximation. Practice table charts, bar graphs, pie charts, and line graphs to increase calculation speed while solving Data Interpretation questions. Practice factorization-based questions of Quadratic Equations. Practice all topics in Arithmetic is an important topic in the IBPS RRB Single Exam. Practice basic Arithmetic to score well in Number Series and Arithmetic Questions.

General Awareness: Candidates should go through the monthly current affairs (4-6 months) and static GK topics including important days, important government schemes, awards & honours, international reports, important appointments, countries and currencies, states and capitals, summits and conferences, cabinet ministers, joint military exercises, the economy of Delhi, Administrative set up and Governance in NCT of Delhi, etc. To score high in Static GK questions, read all important Articles & Schedules in the Indian Constitution, Chief Ministers, Cabinet Ministers, Governors, Important Personalities, important Temples, Dams, UNESCO Heritage Sits, Art & Culture, National Parks, Bird Sanctuaries, Wildlife Sanctuaries, etc, list of longest rivers, highest mountains, sports winners, (Indian), etc.

English/Hindi Language: Reading Comprehension tops the list of the important topics in the IBPS RRB English/Hindi Language section. In grammar, important topics are error-spotting, active & passive voice, idioms & phrases, sentence rearrangement, direct & indirect speech, fill in the blanks (verb, article, preposition, etc). In vocabulary, important topics are synonyms & antonyms, cloze test, fill in the blanks, idioms & phrases, one-word substitution, spell correction, etc.

6. Keep your exam items ready: Admit Card, Photographs, ID Proofs, Aarogya Setu app

Candidates are advised to download and carry their IBPS RRB Clerk 2022 Prelims Admit Card, photographs, and ID Proofs safe for the exam day. Remember candidates will not be allowed to appear for IBPS RRB Clerk 2022 Mains exam without admit card and required photo-ID proofs/documents. Avoid the last-minute hassle. Reach the exam centre at least 2 hours before the exam time for collection of documents, verification, handwriting sampling, logging in, etc.

Currently valid photo identity proof may be PAN Card/Passport/ Permanent Driving License/Voter’s Card with photograph/Bank Passbook with photograph/Photo Identity proof issued by a Gazetted Officer or People’s Representative on official letterhead/Valid recent Identity Card issued by a recognised College or University/Aadhar Card/E-Aadhar Card with photograph/Bar Council Identity card with photograph/Employee ID). Please Note - Ration Card and Learner’s Driving License will NOT be accepted as valid ID proof.

The exam centre staff will only verify and duly stamp the call letter of the preliminary exam at the exam venue. The call letter will not be collected. Candidates should note to keep the call letter (along with authenticated/ stamped copy of the ID proof) safely. Candidates who will be called for Main Exam will be required to bring this call letter along-with Main Exam Admit Letter. Candidates need to retain at least 8 copies of the photograph as posted on the admit card. These photographs will be required in the further stages.

7. Get good sleep, eat mood-lifting food, keep calm

Candidates are advised to monitor their sleep and food habits during the preparation and most importantly the day before the exam. Consume healthy and mood-lifting foods and take proper sleep to rest your brain. A recharged brain is key to recalling all you have studied. Include some exercise or walks in the fresh air to rejuvenate yourself. You deserve it. Say to yourself ‘I am Prepared, Keep Calm’. Do not try to pull an all-night study just before the exam. Sleep early, get up early, eat a healthy filling breakfast to keep you full and energized throughout the exam process. Maintain healthy, peaceful environment to keep positive vibes.

Wish you the best!

IBPS RRB Mains Admit Card 2022 Office Assistant (Clerk)