IBPS RRB PO 2020 Prelims Exam on 12th & 13th September: Check 7 Last Minute Tips to crack IBPS RRB Officer Scale-1 2020 Exam

IBPS RRB PO 2020 Prelims Exam on 12th & 13th September: Cracking IBPS RRB Officer Scale-1 Prelims 2020 Exam can be a challenge for many candidates as the competition level for this exam is quite high due to the increased number of applicants this year. So we have come up with the best last minute tips which will help you in clearing the IBPS RRB 2020 Exam with flying colors. Let’s first look at the IBPS RRB Officer Scale-1 2020 Prelims Exam Pattern in brief:

IBPS RRB Prelims 2020: Exam Pattern for Officer Scale I

Section No. of Questions Marks Time Reasoning 40 40 45 Minutes Quantitative Aptitude 40 40 Total 80 80

Note: There is negative marking of 1/4th marks for every wrong answer marked by candidates in Prelims exam. Candidates who will be able to crack the Prelims exam by fetching IBPS RRB Cut Off 2020 will be selected for the IBPS RRB Mains exam.

Check Detailed IBPS RRB 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

So let’s look at those important last minute tips that will surely help you in cracking IBPS RRB Officer Scale-1 Prelims 2020 Exam:

1. Revise the Important Topics:

We have listed down some important topics for IBPS RRB Prelims 2020 Exam which will help you in your last minute preparation:

Subject Syllabus & Topics Reasoning Puzzles - Seating Arrangement/Circular/Direction-based/MISC Number Series Odd man out Coding-Decoding Blood Relation Analogy Syllogism Alphabet Test Ranking and Time Causes and Effects Direction Sense Figure Series Word Formation Statement and Assumption Assertion and Reason Statement and Conclusion Statement and Arguments Statements and Action Courses Quantitative Aptitude Or Numerical Ability Number System Data Interpretation - Bar Graph, Line Graph & Pie chart HCF & LCM Profit & Loss Simple Interest & Compound Interest Time & Work Time & Distance Decimal & Fraction Averages Simplification Partnership Percentages Ratio & Proportion Averages Case Studies Charts and Graphs Permutation & Combination Probability

2. Time Management:

You are required to allot proper time to the sections which are your strength areas. Try not to give more than one minute to any question while solving them. Instead of getting stuck with a particular question, move to other questions. Candidates must keep track of time during examination.

3. Online Practice:

As the IBPS RRB Officer Scale-1 Prelims 2020 Exam will be conducted in online mode, so candidates are advised to practice on computer to buck up their speed of solving paper in online mode.

Practice IBPS RRB 2020 Mock Test

4. Read the Complete Question First:

Candidates are required to avoid the mistake of reading incomplete questions and arriving at incorrect answer eventually. Read the questions carefully and check what is being asked.

5. Maintain your Speed & Accuracy and Maximize your Score:

Remember that there are no sectional cut offs and but there will be negative marking of 1/4th Marks. So your job is to simply maximize your score however you can. So, try to maintain your speed and accuracy while solving the paper during the examination.

6. Don’t forget your Admit Card, Photograph and ID Proof:

Don’t forget to take Admit Card alongwith the Photograph and Original ID proof alongwith its photocopy as well. Candidates may download and print the Admit Card from the link given below:

Download IBPS PO Admit Card Link

At login page, enter the Registration No./ Roll No. and Password/ DOB (dd-mm-yy) at the required places to download the Call Letter. The admit card should be produced for gaining entry to the Exam Centre. Check the exam date and shift timings carefully.

7. Don’t take Stress

Don’t stress yourself too much before the D-Day. Do relax and stay calm. Giving exam with a relaxed mind will help you in delivering your best and achieving high score.

Remember last minute preparation does not involve deep studies. You only need to brush up all the important topics which will definitely help you in clearing this exam with ease.