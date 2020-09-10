IBPS RRB PO 2020 Prelims Exam on 12th & 13th September: Check 7 Last Minute Tips to crack IBPS RRB Officer Scale-1 2020 Exam

IBPS RRB PO 2020 Prelims Exam on 12th & 13th September: Cracking IBPS RRB Officer Scale-1 Prelims 2020 Exam can be a challenge for many candidates as the competition level for this exam is quite high due to the increased number of applicants this year. So we have come up with the best last minute tips which will help you in clearing the IBPS RRB 2020 Exam with flying colors. Let’s first look at the IBPS RRB Officer Scale-1 2020 Prelims Exam Pattern in brief:
IBPS RRB Prelims 2020: Exam Pattern for Officer Scale I
|
Section
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Time
|
Reasoning
|
40
|
40
|
45 Minutes
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
40
|
40
|
Total
|
80
|
80
Note: There is negative marking of 1/4th marks for every wrong answer marked by candidates in Prelims exam. Candidates who will be able to crack the Prelims exam by fetching IBPS RRB Cut Off 2020 will be selected for the IBPS RRB Mains exam.
So let’s look at those important last minute tips that will surely help you in cracking IBPS RRB Officer Scale-1 Prelims 2020 Exam:
1. Revise the Important Topics:
We have listed down some important topics for IBPS RRB Prelims 2020 Exam which will help you in your last minute preparation:
|
Subject
|
Syllabus & Topics
|
Reasoning
|
Puzzles - Seating Arrangement/Circular/Direction-based/MISC
Number Series
Odd man out
Coding-Decoding
Blood Relation
Analogy
Syllogism
Alphabet Test
Ranking and Time
Causes and Effects
Direction Sense
Figure Series
Word Formation
Statement and Assumption
Assertion and Reason
Statement and Conclusion
Statement and Arguments
Statements and Action Courses
|
Quantitative Aptitude
Or
Numerical Ability
|
Number System
Data Interpretation - Bar Graph, Line Graph & Pie chart
HCF & LCM
Profit & Loss
Simple Interest & Compound Interest
Time & Work
Time & Distance
Decimal & Fraction
Averages
Simplification
Partnership
Percentages
Ratio & Proportion
Averages
Case Studies
Charts and Graphs
Permutation & Combination
Probability
2. Time Management:
You are required to allot proper time to the sections which are your strength areas. Try not to give more than one minute to any question while solving them. Instead of getting stuck with a particular question, move to other questions. Candidates must keep track of time during examination.
3. Online Practice:
As the IBPS RRB Officer Scale-1 Prelims 2020 Exam will be conducted in online mode, so candidates are advised to practice on computer to buck up their speed of solving paper in online mode.
4. Read the Complete Question First:
Candidates are required to avoid the mistake of reading incomplete questions and arriving at incorrect answer eventually. Read the questions carefully and check what is being asked.
5. Maintain your Speed & Accuracy and Maximize your Score:
Remember that there are no sectional cut offs and but there will be negative marking of 1/4th Marks. So your job is to simply maximize your score however you can. So, try to maintain your speed and accuracy while solving the paper during the examination.
6. Don’t forget your Admit Card, Photograph and ID Proof:
Don’t forget to take Admit Card alongwith the Photograph and Original ID proof alongwith its photocopy as well. Candidates may download and print the Admit Card from the link given below:
At login page, enter the Registration No./ Roll No. and Password/ DOB (dd-mm-yy) at the required places to download the Call Letter. The admit card should be produced for gaining entry to the Exam Centre. Check the exam date and shift timings carefully.
7. Don’t take Stress
Don’t stress yourself too much before the D-Day. Do relax and stay calm. Giving exam with a relaxed mind will help you in delivering your best and achieving high score.
Remember last minute preparation does not involve deep studies. You only need to brush up all the important topics which will definitely help you in clearing this exam with ease.