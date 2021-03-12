IBPS RRB PO/Scale 1 Officer Result 2021 Released @ibps.in: Check Final Cut off Marks here

IBPS RRB Result 2021 (Officer Scale-1/PO) released @ ibps.in by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result now on the official website. IBPS RRB Prelims exam for Officer Scale I (PO) was conducted in the month of September 2021. Lakhs of candidates appeared for the exams. IBPS Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) recruitment drive aims to fill over 3800 vacancies to the posts of Officer Scale I.

IBPS RRB Prelims 2021 examinations were conducted in the month of September to fill a total of 3800 vacancies in the Regional Rural Banks (RRB). Provisional allotment under CRP RRBs IX has been done based on the actual reported category-wise vacancies for the post of Officers Scale 1 by the Regional Rural Bank.

IBPS RRB PO Final Cut-Off 2021 (Maximum Score)

The cut-off for IBPS RRB PO 2021 was released on 11th March 2021. The final cut-off for IBPS RRB PO 2020-21 recruitment is given below.

IBPS RRB PO Final Cut-Off 2021 (Minimum Score)

Steps to Check IBPS PO/Scale I Result 2021

Open the official website of IBPS @ibps.in Click on the notification of IBPS Scale I Officer Result Enter the credentials, Registration Number / Roll Number, and Date of Birth (DD/MM/YYYY) as password Enter Captcha Click on the Login Button Check your result

IBPS RRB Syllabus 2020-2021: Latest Exam Pattern & Syllabus for Prelims & Mains