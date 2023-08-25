ICAR IARI Technician Result 2023: Merit List, Cut Off, And Release Date at iari.res.in

ICAR IARI Technician Result 2023: The Indian Agriculture Research Institute will soon declare the ICAR IARI Technician Result 2023. It is expected that ICAR IARI Technician 2023 results to be announced in the last week of August. Read the latest update.

ICAR IARI Technician Result 2023: The Indian Agriculture Research Institute will soon declare the ICAR IARI Technician Result 2023. It is expected that ICAR IARI Technician 2023 results to be announced in the last week of August. However, any official notification on the ICAR IARI Technician result date has not been announced by the examination authority.

The ICAR IARI Technician 2023 Result will be announced soon at the official website iari.res.in. Candidates who have appeared in the written exam held from July 07 to July 10, 2023, can check their results from this page.

ICAR IARI Technician Result 2023

The official website to download ICAR IARI Technician Result 2023 is iari.res.in. Candidates have to visit the official website to download the result and scorecard.

ICAR IARI Technician Result 2023 official website Click Here

How to Download ICAR IARI Technician Result 2023?

The step-wise procedure to download the ICAR IARI Technician Result is mentioned below.

Step 1: Visit the official website - iari.res.in.

Step 2: On the homepage go to the latest updates in the result section

Step 3: Click on the link “Click here for a download of the Result facility link for IARI Technician (T-1) exam

Step 4: Enter the registration number and date of birth.

Step 5: ICAR IARI Technician Result appears on the screen.

Step 6: Download the ICAR IARI Technician Result 2023 and take a printout

Details Mentioned in ICAR IARI Technician Scorecard

The result cum scorecard will have the following details of candidates who have appeared in the examination.

Candidate Name Gender (Male/ Female) Roll Number Application number Category Exam Date

ICAR IARI Technician Result 2023: Cutoff Score

The ICAR IARI Technician Cut-Off marks will be published along with the declaration of the result. The cutoff score is the minimum qualifying mark that must be secured by the candidates to qualify for the exam. There will be a separate cutoff score for technician (T-1) posts. Based on the cutoff score candidates will be shortlisted for the next round of the recruitment process. It is expected that the ICAR IARI Technician Cut-Off score for general category candidates will be around 55% to 60% while for SC and ST categories the cutoff percentage will be around 50% to 55%

ICAR IARI Technician Merit List 2023: After the declaration of the result, the examination authority will announce the ICAR IARI Technician Merit List containing the names of the candidates who have been selected for Technician (T-1) Jobs in their departments. The merit list will be prepared based on the performance of the candidates in the written examination. Based on their rank in the merit list candidates will be called for further selection processes

