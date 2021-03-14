ICMR Recruitment 2021 for Consultant, Project Scientist and other Posts @main.icmr.nic.in, Apply till March 25

ICMR Recruitment 2021 Notification: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has released the notification for the recruitment of Consultant, Project Scientist and other against Consultant, Project Scientist and other against Advertisement No. 1/2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for ICMR Recruitment 2021 Notification on or before 25 March 2021.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including M.D. or Ph. D. (Medical Pharmacology/Medical Microbiology/Public health/Life Sciences)/ 1st class in M.Sc in Bio-statistics/ M. Tech (Data Scientist/ Computer Science) with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for ICMR Recruitment 2021 Notification.

Candidates willing to apply for ICMR Recruitment 2021 Notification can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details:

Advertisement No. 1/2021

Date: 11/03/2021

Important Date:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 25 March 2021

Date of walk-in-interview: 30 & 31 March. 2021

Vacancy Details:

For Various Projects

Sr. Consultant (Scientific) (Medical/Non-Medical)-01

Project Scientist Support-V (Bio-Statistician/Data Scientist) -01

Project Scientist Support-II (Medical Affairs and Clinical Development)-01

Project Scientist Support-V (Clinical Operations)-01

Project Scientist Support-V (Clinical Coordinator/QC)-01

Project Scientist Support-II (Clinical Services)-02

Consultant Scientific (Project Coordinator)-01

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification

Sr. Consultant (Scientific) (Medical/Non-Medical)-Professional with M.D. or Ph. D. (Medical Pharmacology/Medical Microbiology/Public health/Life Sciences) in relevant subject from recognized Institution and published papers with 20 years of experience in clinical research/clinical trial OR Retired Government employees with requisite educational qualification.

Project Scientist Support-V (Bio-Statistician/Data Scientist) -Professional with 1st class in M.Sc in Bio-statistics/ M. Tech (Data Scientist/ Computer Science) from recognized Institution with 4 years experience after M.Sc or 3 years after M.Tech published research papers OR II class M.Sc in Bio-statistics/ M. Tech (Data Scientist/ Computer Science)with Ph.D (Statistics/Bio Statistics/Computer Science) with 4 yrs. of relevant experience with published research papers

Project Scientist Support-II (Medical Affairs and Clinical Development)-Post Graduate Degree (MD/MS/DNB) after MBBS with one year experience OR Postgraduate diploma in medical subjects after MBBS with two years’ experience OR MBBS degree with 4 years’ experience in clinical research after MBBS.

Project Scientist Support-V (Clinical Operations)-Candidates should possess 1st Class Master Degree in Biotechnology/clinical Pharmacology or 1st Class M. Pharma or any equivalent post from a recognized university with 4 years’ experience in CRO industry/Pharma/Biotech/ Public Health/clinical research OR 2 nd Class M. Sc. or 2nd Class M. Pharm or any equivalent post + PhD degree in relevant subjects from a recognized university with 4 years’ experience in experience in Pharma/Biotech/CRO industry/ Public Health/ clinical research.

Project Scientist Support-V (Clinical Coordinator/QC)-Candidates should possess 1st Class Master Degree in Biochemistry/Chemistry/Pharmacology/Biotechnology or 1st Class M. Pharm or any equivalent post from a recognized university with 4 years’ experience in CRO industry/Pharma/Biotech/ Public Health/clinical research related to clinical research /trials OR 2nd Class M. Sc. in Biochemistry/Chemistry/ Pharmacology/ Biotechnology or 2nd Class M. Pharm or any equivalent post + PhD degree in relevant subjects

Project Scientist Support-II (Clinical Services)-Post Graduate Degree (MD/MS/DNB) after MBBS with one year experience OR Postgraduate diploma in medical subjects after MBBS with two years’ experience OR MBBS degree with 4 years experience preferably in clinical research/trial after MBBS Degree.

Consultant Scientific (Project Coordinator)-Professional with M.D. or Ph. D. (Medical Pharmacology/Medical Microbiology/Public health/Life Sciences) in relevant subject from recognized Institution and published papers with 20 years of experience in clinical research/clinical trial OR Retired Government employees with requisite educational qualification.

Check the short notification for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

ICMR Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF





How to Apply

Candidates willing to apply for these posts can send their application in the prescribed format only along with updated Bio-Data and one passport size photograph up to 05:30 PM on or before 25 March 2021 by email at tbconsortium.hq@icmr.gov.in. Candidates are advised to check the short notification for details in this regards.