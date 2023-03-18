ICSE Class 10 Chemistry 2023 Exam: Check Important Topics and Tips for Last Minute Revision

ICSE Class 10th Chemistry Paper 2023: Are you ready for your upcoming ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Board Exams 2023? Have done the preparation to get an above 90% score in your Chemistry Exam? If not, read this article to get all the important resources and tips on ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Exam 2022-23. You will find the latest sample paper, previous year papers, and much more related to your ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Board Exams 2023.

ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Exam 2022-23: As per the date sheet released by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) for the Class 10th ICSE Board Examination, ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Exam is scheduled for Monday, 20 March 2023. Not much time left! This period before the commencement of the examination should be utilized to clear all your subject and examination related doubts. Don’t worry! we are here for you. This article will summarize all the important topics and tips you need to go through to ensure the highest possible score in your ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Exam. Let us take you through a step wise revision process.

ICSE Class 10 Exam Date Sheet 2022-23:

Class 10 ICSE students should first be aware of their examination schedule. If you don’t know on which date you have to appear for the examination then the rest of the things may go in vain. But don’t worry we won’t let that happen to you. To get the detailed date sheet for your ICSE Class 10 examination 2023 along with the exam timings please visit the link below:

ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Exam Syllabus 2022-23:

Do you want to prepare unrequired topics for your ICSE Class 10 Chemistry? No! Right? After giving insights on ICSE Class 10 Exam Date Sheet 2022-23 let us take you through the ICSE Class 10 2022-23 syllabus as you need to prepare accordingly. This will save your time and guide you through the chapters and topics you need to cover for your upcoming ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Exam. To get the complete and detailed syllabus for ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Exam please visit the following link:

ICSE Class 10 Chemistry 2022-23 Exam Important Topics:

Students appearing for ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Exam should cover the topics as per their weightage in the ICSE 2022-23 Examination. Chapters or topics with high weightage are important from the examination’s perspective. This ensures that students get good marks even if fail to cover all the chapters or topics from the syllabus. Check the Chapter wise marks distribution in the table below:

Chapter Number Chapter Name Approximate Weightage Distribution (with options) Section A Section B Total 1. Periodic Properties and variations of Properties – Physical and Chemical 4 marks 6 marks 10 marks 2. Chemical Bonding 2 marks 6 marks 8 marks 3. Study of Acids, Bases, and Salts 3 marks 3 marks 6 marks 4. Analytical Chemistry 3 marks 3 marks 6 marks 5. Mole Concept and Stoichiometry 2 marks 8 marks 10 marks 6. Electrolysis 4 marks 6 marks 10 marks 7. Metallurgy 3 marks 2 marks 5 marks 8. Study of Compounds A. Hydrogen Chloride 3 marks 6 marks 9 marks Study of Compounds B. Ammonia 7 marks 4 marks 11 marks Study of Compounds C. Nitric Acid 0 marks 5 marks 5 marks Study of Compounds D. Sulphuric Acid 1 mark 4 marks 5 marks 12. Organic Chemistry 10 marks 5 marks 15 marks

ICSE Class 10 Chemistry 2022-23 Exam, Deleted Topics:

Students of ICSE Class 10 Chemistry session 2022-23 should be aware of the deleted topics from their Chemistry syllabus. This will save your time and efforts. Find the complete list of deleted topics from ICSE Class 10 Chemistry syllabus:

Chapter 3: Preparation and Properties of Salts

Chapter 5: Relative Atomic Mass, Mole Concept, and Calculations based on Chemical Equations

Chapter 7: Stages Involved in Extraction of Metals

Chapter 12: Part E (Alcohols) and Part F (Carboxylic Acids)

ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Sample Paper 2023:

Now that you have covered the date sheet, syllabus, important topics, and chapters. It’s time for real preparation. After you have gone through the ICSE Class 10 Chemistry 2023 syllabus wise important topics and chapters you need to check your knowledge and 2023 paper pattern. The better way to know the exam pattern for ICSE Class 10 Chemistry 2023 is to solve the specimen cum sample paper. This will help you hone your knowledge and introduce you to the section wise marks distribution. Get the ICSE Class 10 Chemistry sample paper in the link below:

ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Previous Year Papers for 2022-23 Exam:

The best way to prepare for the future is to learn from the past. Thus, to get an above 90% score in your scheduled ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Exam 2023 the better way is to solve ICSE Class 10 Chemistry previous year papers. Your doubts about the question pattern and level of difficulty will all be resolved with this practice. To get your preparations for your 2022-23 ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Exam to the next level do visit the link below and solve all the previous year question papers provided here:

ICSE Class 10 Chemistry 2023 Last Minute Tips:

We have discussed all the important resources and materials you need for your effective and foolproof preparations for your ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Exam 2023. Let us now give you some tips for exam hall:

Carry stationary with all the important stuff like pens, pencil, scale, etc.

Carry a water bottle with you

Reach the exam center 1 hour before the commencement of the exam

The examination will be of 2 hours duration. Give initial 15 minutes to question paper reading only

Target high scoring questions first and keep the marks for the end

Do not panic as it may affect the memory. Take deep breaths if you feel anxious

Attempt all questions as per the guidelines

Now you are good to go and ready to top the ICSE Class 10 Chemistry exam 2023.

All the very best!

