ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Sample Paper For Half Yearly Exam 2025

ICSE Class 10 Half Yearly Sample Paper for Half Yearly Exam 2025: Preparing for the ICSE Class 10 History and Civics half-yearly examinations demands a strategic approach that goes beyond simple rote memorization of facts and figures. To truly excel, students need to engage with the subject matter in a way that fosters deep understanding and critical thinking. In this context, the ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Half-Yearly Sample Paper 2025 emerges as an invaluable resource, serving as a cornerstone for effective preparation.
This meticulously crafted sample paper offers a unique opportunity for students to experience the actual examination environment before the big day. By working through the paper, students can simulate the pressure and time constraints of the real exam, which is crucial for developing effective time management skills and maintaining composure under stress.
ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025
|
Question No.
|
PART I
|
1.
|
Choose the correct option:
i.The League of Nations was established just after the First World War. But it was a failure due to the following factor
a. It did not do much of social work.
b. It did not protect the minorities.
c. It did not take any strong actions against the aggressors.
d. It only promoted local and economic cooperation.
ii.Your uncle has neither worked as a Judge or as an advocate in any of the High Courts, still he became the Judge of the Supreme Court. How is this possible?
a. He was appointed by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.
b. He was recommended by the Collegium.
c. He was a distinguished Jurist in the opinion of the President.
d. He was recommended by the Parliament.
iii. This bill gave enormous power to the police to search a place without any warrant. It was also known as------.
a. Arms Act
b. Vernacular Act
c. Black Bills
d. Irwin Act
iv.Japanese lost all the hopes of winning the Second World War mainly because of:
a. Failure of the League of the Nations.
b. The end of Nazis in Germany
c. Bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
d. Mussolini was shot dead.
V.(A) Rabindranath Tagore expressed the pain and anger of the country by renouncing the
knighthood conferred on him by the British in 1919
(B) General Dyer, opened fire at the peaceful crowd at Jallianwala Bagh
a. (B) contradicts (A)
b. (B) is the reason for (A)
c. (A) is true but (B) is false
d. (A) and (B) are independent of each other
vi.Which of the following policies of a dictator ruling over Country X is MOST aligned with the ideologies of Hitler during his time in power?
a. prioritising military expansion
b. promoting environmental sustainability
c. creating a healthcare program for all citizens equally
d. offering financial aid to support the education of students from poor backgrounds
Vii.The President’s Special Address to Parliament is prepared by ------.
a. The Prime Minister
b. The Vice President
c. The President himself/ herself
d. The Cabinet
Viii.The International Court of Justice has--- Judges.
a. Twelve
b. Thirty Four
c. Thirty Three
d. Fifteen
ix.All the ministers have to be a member of either House of Parliament .What happens if a non- member is appointed as a minister?
a. He / She has to become a member within six months of appointment.
b. He / She has to become a member in next elections.
c. He / She can defer the appointment until he / she becomes a member.
d. The President can not appoint him / her.
x.The Supreme Court has the authority to hear and decide a case in the first instance. The
Supreme Court is exercising its-------- Jurisdiction.
a. Revisory
b. Original
c. Judicial
d. Advisory
Xi.The Lucknow Pact was a big achievement. It was signed between ------
a. Hindus and Muslims
b. Moderates and Assertives
c. Congress and Muslim League
d. British and Congress
xii.India has a strong federal system of Government with strong ---------.
a. Federation of States
b. Supreme Court
c. Parliament
d. Central Government
xiii.Which of the following countries will NOT be part of this cartoon-
a. China
b. Japan
c. Russia
d. Britain
xiv. Complete the analogy:
Surendranath Banerjee : Indian Association
A.O.Hume : ?
a. East India Association
b. Indian National Conference
c. Indian National Congress
d. Servants of India Society
xv.Sakshi was given an assignment to study in detail about the evil practice of 'Sati' in India. While doing so, she came to know that this practice was abolished by William Bentinck, the Governor-General of India in 1829. Who was the Indian social reformer whose efforts led to the abolition of this evil practice.
a. Swami Dayanand Saraswati
b. Rammohan Roy
c. Jyotiba Phule
d. SwamiVivekananda
xvi.The Britishers took measures to control some social evils.Which of the following reforms were resented by the Indians.
a. Abolition of Sati and Widow Remarriage Act
b. Introduction of the Railways and Telegraphs
c. Introduction of English in Government Schools
d. Illtreatment between British Officers and Indian Soldiers
|
2.
|
i. Mention any two negative programmes of Non Cooperation Movement.
ii.Mention any two terms of the Gandhi -Irwin Pact.
iii.Mention any two ideologies followed by the Nazist ruler.
iv.As a Court of Record Supreme Court Supreme Court records judgment for evidence. Write two other provisions which proves it to be the ‘Court of Record’
v.When was the Muslim League founded? Who presided over the first session?
vi.What led to the suspension of the Non Cooperation Movement?
vii.“The Prime Minister is the keystone of the Cabinet Arch.”(A)
“The Prime Minister is like a king and decides everything in the country.”(B) Do you agree with A or B? Justify your answer.
|
Part II
Section A
Attempt any Two questions.
|
3.
|
An independent Judiciary is a feature of federal governance. With reference to the Supreme Court, answer the following questions:
i. How are the judges of Supreme Court appointed? Explain the composition of the Supreme Court.
ii. Mention any the three ways in which the Constitution ensures the Independence and Impartiality of the Supreme Court.
iii. a. What is meant by Advisory Jurisdiction of the Supreme Court?
b. Why is the Supreme Court called the Final Interpreter of the Constitution?
|
4.
|
The Legislature makes laws which govern the country. With reference to Union Legislature. Answer the following following questions:-
i. Why is the Rajya Sabha called a Permanent House? Mention any two qualifications needed to become the member of Lok Sabha.
ii. How is the Speaker elected? Mention any two functions of the Speaker regarding the proceedings of the House.
iii. To show the multifunctional role of Parliament, explain two Financial and two Electoral functions of it.
|
5.
|
The real executive is the Council of Ministers who function under the leadership of the Prime Minister. In this context explain -:
i. The relation between the Prime Minister and the President.
ii. The Legislative Functions of the Cabinet.
iii. The difference between:
(a) Cabinet and Council of Ministers
(b) Individual and Collective Responsibility
|
Part II
Section B
Attempt any Three questions
|
6.
|
Gandhi’s basic ideas and directions showed his deep concern about social justice and growing nationalism. In this context answer these questions -:
i. What were the three main reasons for launching of the Non- Non-Cooperation Movement?
ii. In your views what were the significance of Non- Cooperation Movement?
iii. What were the two circumstances which led to the Civil Disobedience Movement? Name and explain in brief the event Gandhiji started as a signal to disobey Government Laws.
|
7.
|
With reference to the two World Wars, answer these questions -:
i. What were the main causes of the First World War? (any 3
ii. How did the Treaty of Versailles and Invasion of Poland become the causes of the Second
World War?
iii. What is Cold War? What was the impact of the Second World War on the Axis powers. (any 2)
|
8.
|
Study the given picture and answer the questions -:
(i) Identify the organisation associated with the emblem. Mention any three objectives of this
organisation.
(ii) Name the Judicial organ of the organisation. Write any two functions of this organ?
(iii) a) Name the Five Permanent members of the Security Council.
b) Mention any one measure of the Security Council not involving the use of Armed Forces.
|
9.
|
One of the most distinguishing features of the second half of the 19th century was the birth of Indian Nationalism. With reference to the rise of Nationalism answer these questions:
i. The Indian soldiers of the British Army were unhappy and posed a threat to the British Government. How? Support your answer with three reasons.
ii. The administration of this Viceroy brought discontentment in the country during 1876-1880.
Name the Viceroy and his two policies, which brought discontentment.
iii. Mention four objectives of the Indian National Congress.
|
10.
|
The British Policy of Divide and Rule led to the communal trend. With reference to the context ,explain:
i. Any three causes that led to the formation of the Muslim League.
ii. Any three objectives of the League.
iii. In which year was the Lucknow Pact signed? The three significance of the Pact.
Students can downlaod the ICSE Class 10 History Specimen Paper 2025 PDF here by clicking on the link given below.
Also, check ICSE Class 10 Sample Paper for Half Yearly Exams 2025 from below.
ICSE Class 10 Geography Sample Paper 2025
ICSE Class 10 English Language Sample paper 2025
ICSE Class 10 Maths Sample Paper 2025
ICSE Class 10 Physics Sample Paperr 2025
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation