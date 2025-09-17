ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Sample Paper For Half Yearly Exam 2025

1.

Choose the correct option: i.The League of Nations was established just after the First World War. But it was a failure due to the following factor a. It did not do much of social work. b. It did not protect the minorities. c. It did not take any strong actions against the aggressors. d. It only promoted local and economic cooperation. ii.Your uncle has neither worked as a Judge or as an advocate in any of the High Courts, still he became the Judge of the Supreme Court. How is this possible? a. He was appointed by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. b. He was recommended by the Collegium. c. He was a distinguished Jurist in the opinion of the President. d. He was recommended by the Parliament. iii. This bill gave enormous power to the police to search a place without any warrant. It was also known as------. a. Arms Act b. Vernacular Act c. Black Bills d. Irwin Act iv.Japanese lost all the hopes of winning the Second World War mainly because of: a. Failure of the League of the Nations. b. The end of Nazis in Germany c. Bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. d. Mussolini was shot dead. V.(A) Rabindranath Tagore expressed the pain and anger of the country by renouncing the knighthood conferred on him by the British in 1919 (B) General Dyer, opened fire at the peaceful crowd at Jallianwala Bagh a. (B) contradicts (A) b. (B) is the reason for (A) c. (A) is true but (B) is false d. (A) and (B) are independent of each other vi.Which of the following policies of a dictator ruling over Country X is MOST aligned with the ideologies of Hitler during his time in power? a. prioritising military expansion b. promoting environmental sustainability c. creating a healthcare program for all citizens equally d. offering financial aid to support the education of students from poor backgrounds Vii.The President’s Special Address to Parliament is prepared by ------. a. The Prime Minister b. The Vice President c. The President himself/ herself d. The Cabinet Viii.The International Court of Justice has--- Judges. a. Twelve b. Thirty Four c. Thirty Three d. Fifteen ix.All the ministers have to be a member of either House of Parliament .What happens if a non- member is appointed as a minister? a. He / She has to become a member within six months of appointment. b. He / She has to become a member in next elections. c. He / She can defer the appointment until he / she becomes a member. d. The President can not appoint him / her. x.The Supreme Court has the authority to hear and decide a case in the first instance. The Supreme Court is exercising its-------- Jurisdiction. a. Revisory b. Original c. Judicial d. Advisory Xi.The Lucknow Pact was a big achievement. It was signed between ------ a. Hindus and Muslims b. Moderates and Assertives c. Congress and Muslim League d. British and Congress xii.India has a strong federal system of Government with strong ---------. a. Federation of States b. Supreme Court c. Parliament d. Central Government xiii.Which of the following countries will NOT be part of this cartoon- a. China b. Japan c. Russia d. Britain xiv. Complete the analogy: Surendranath Banerjee : Indian Association A.O.Hume : ? a. East India Association b. Indian National Conference c. Indian National Congress d. Servants of India Society xv.Sakshi was given an assignment to study in detail about the evil practice of 'Sati' in India. While doing so, she came to know that this practice was abolished by William Bentinck, the Governor-General of India in 1829. Who was the Indian social reformer whose efforts led to the abolition of this evil practice. a. Swami Dayanand Saraswati b. Rammohan Roy c. Jyotiba Phule d. SwamiVivekananda xvi.The Britishers took measures to control some social evils.Which of the following reforms were resented by the Indians. a. Abolition of Sati and Widow Remarriage Act b. Introduction of the Railways and Telegraphs c. Introduction of English in Government Schools d. Illtreatment between British Officers and Indian Soldiers