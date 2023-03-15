ICSE Class 10 Punjabi Paper Analysis 2023: Expert Review, Student Reaction, Question Paper, & More

ICSE Class 10 Punjabi Paper Analysis 2023: ICSE Class 10th Punjabi Paper was held today, March 14, 2023. Check paper analysis by students and experts here. Download question paper in PDF.

ICSE Class 10 Punjabi Paper Analysis 2023: ICSE Class 10 Punjabi Paper was conducted today, March 14, 2023. ICSE Class 10 Punjabi Exam 2023 was held for a duration of 3 hours. Punjabi in ICSE Class 10 is offered as the second language subject. A number of students who appeared for the ICSE Class 10 Punjabi Exam today, reviewed the paper moderately easy. Check the detailed analysis of ICSE Class 10 Punjabi Paper 2023 here along with question paper PDF.

ICSE Class 10 Punjabi Exam 2023

ICSE Class 10 Punjabi Question Paper 2023 comprised a total of 16 questions. sections. The paper was divided into two sections A and B.

Section A (40 Marks)

It was based on Grammar part of Punjabu language.

It included questions 1 to 4.

All questions were compulsory.

Section B (40 Marks)

This section had questions based on textbook chapters.

It comprised 12 questions from 5 to 16.

Any 4 questions were to be attempted with one from each book and other two questions of students’ choice.

The exam was for 80 marks and had to be attempted for a duration of 3 hours. Students were also given 15 minutes to read the question paper.

ICSE Class 10 Punjabi Exam 2023 Key Highlights

Board Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations Official website cisce.org Class 10 Exam ICSE Subject Punjabi (Second Language) Date March 15, 2023 Time 11 AM to 1 PM Difficulty level Easy to Moderate

ICSE Class 10 Punjabi Paper Review 2023

The ICSE Class 10 students who appeared for Punjabi paper came out with smiles on their faces. Responding to the paper’s difficulty level, they called it a very easy but a bit lengthy paper. All questions were from the prescribed syllabus. Grammar section was somewhat time taking but they managed to complete the paper on time.

The experts also reviewed the paper moderately easy and said three hours was enough time to complete all answers.

ICSE Class 10 Punjabi Language Question Paper 2023

ICSE Class 10 Punjabi Language Question Paper 2023 Download PDF - To be updated

ICSE Class 10 Punjabi Language Answer Key 2023

ICSE Class 10 Punjabi Language Paper Answer Key 2023 - To be updated

ICSE Class 10 Result Date 2023

ICSE Class 10 board exam results are expected to be announced in June 2023.

You will be able to check your ICSE Class 10 Results by clicking on the link below:

ICSE Class 10 Result 2023