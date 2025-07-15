ICSE Class 9 Art Syllabus 2025-26: Download Revised PDF For FREE!

(a) Any medium may be used provided that it is suitable for the subject. Painted work must be carried out in a quick-drying medium and must be completely dry before it is dispatched. When acrylic paint is used for examination work, it must be mixed with water. All paints used must be of adequate quality; if coloured crayons or chalk are used, they must have a range and quality comparable with that of paints and must be carefully fixed at the examination centre before the work is sent to the Examiner. Monochrome may be used where permitted by the regulations for each Paper but will not be accepted as satisfying the requirement in respect of colour for Paper 3. (b) Candidates must use their judgement with regard to (i) the size of a drawing or painting (ii) the proportion of height to width within the space available. In all cases credit will be given to good composition. (c) In each of Papers 1 to 3, the test is of free drawing or painting. Therefore, any mechanical means for the execution of the drawing or painting (such as measuring or ruling) are not allowed. Instruments and tracing papers are allowed for Paper 4, but candidates are advised to restrict their use as far as possible. (d) Where question papers or printed instructions provide for alternative groups, etc., the Supervisor in consultation with an Art Teacher will decide which of these alternatives is to form the subject of the examination, after taking account of local convenience, etc. At centres for candidates from more than one school, both of the alternative subjects in Paper 2 (Plant Drawing) must be provided if they are required by schools or candidates. (e) Suitable alternative subjects will be provided for the different areas, so far as this may appear desirable. Account will be taken of different climatic conditions in the selection of flower specimens, etc. (f) The paper supplied for use in the examination room will be about 35cm x 25 cm. Schools or candidates wishing to work on a large scale, not larger than Half-Imperial or Royal (65 cm x 50 cm) or on a different type of tone or paper, will be at liberty to provide their own. Work which is carried out on stiff boards, or which is mounted cannot be accepted. The paper used by candidates must not be less than 35 cm x 25 cm and the work submitted must fill or approximately fill the page. (g) All drawings must be packed flat and not rolled. Half-Imperial and Royal sheets should be folded across the middle, when drawings are too large to enclose in the envelopes provided, it is essential that the information required on the front of the envelope be given and that the envelope itself be packed in the same parcel with the drawings. (h) Examiners are caused great inconvenience by candidates failing to write their examination number either clearly or correctly, thus making identification difficult. Schools are asked to co-operate by impressing upon candidates that they must write their names on drawings and paintings on the front (top right-hand corner) and also on the back of their assignments. They must not write anything else on the front of the picture. Failure to observe this instruction may result in a loss of marks.