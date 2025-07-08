ICSE Class 9 Home Science Syllabus 2025-26: This article is written to inform the students about the revised syllabus for class 9 that has been released already by the ICSE board. Students can check the full syllabus for Home Science here. The important topics, practicals, and the marking scheme are available in this article. Check the full article to know the details.

ICSE Class 9 Home Science Syllabus: What are the aims of the syllabus?

1. To understand and appreciate the role of Home Science in the development and well-being of self, family and community.

2. To develop an understanding of the basic concepts of food and nutrition to lead a healthy life.

3. To understand human development concerning early and middle childhood.

4. To develop skills to enable candidates to communicate effectively in various spheres of life.