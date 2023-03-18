ICSE Economics Specimen Paper 2023 Class 10: CISCE Economics Sample Paper, Download PDF

Economics Specimen Paper Class 10th ICSE: As an ICSE Class 10 Economics student you will find relevant and to-the-point content. This article provides you direct access to the ICSE Class 10 Economics Specimen Paper 2022-23 and other related links. Go through the article for better preparation for your ICSE Board exams 2022-23.

ICSE Economics Specimen Paper 2023 for Class 10: Every year ICSE Class 10 Board Exams are conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations abbreviated as CISCE. This year ICSE Class 10 examination started on 27 February 2023 and will continue till March 29, 2023. Students are preparing for different subjects as per the date sheet. To help ICSE students CISCE yearly release specimen cum sample question papers and also provide previous year papers. To check the ICSE Economics Specimen cum sample paper 2023 read the article below and get the complete pdf to download:

Guidelines for ICSE Class 10 Economics Board Exam 2022-23:

Answers to this Paper must be written on the paper provided separately.

You will not be allowed to write during the first 15 minutes.

This time is to be spent in reading the question paper.

The time given at the head of this Paper is the time allowed for writing the answers.

Attempt all questions from Section A and any four questions from Section B.

The intended marks for questions or parts of questions are given in brackets [ ].

ICSE 2023 EXAMINATION

SPECIMEN QUESTION PAPER

ECONOMICS

Maximum Marks: 80

Time Allowed: Two hours

SECTION A

(Attempt all questions from this Section.)

Question 1

Choose the correct answers to the questions from the given options.

(Do not copy the question, write the correct answers only.)

(i) Labour earns ________as a factor of production.

(a) interest

(b) wages

(c) rent

(d) interest

(ii) When the percentage change in quantity demanded is equal to percentage change in price then it is called as ________ demand.

(a) Unit elastic

(b) Relatively elastic

(c) Relatively inelastic

(d) Unique elastic

(iii) The concentration of cotton textile industries in Maharashtra and Gujarat are due to ________based division of labour.

(a) territorial

(b) process

(c) product

(d) technological

(iv) When the government borrows money to builds dams and canal for the development of the country then it is called as ________ debt.

(a) productive

(b) unproductive

(c) gross

(d) developmental

(v) When the rate of inflation is between 20 to 100 percent per annum then it is called as ________ inflation.

(a) running

(b) walking

(c) galloping

(d) mild

(vi) GST is an example of ________ tax.

(a) goods

(b) services

(c) social

(d) indirect

(vii) The sum total of all debts is called as ________ debt.

(a) net

(b) gross

(c) public

(d) private

(viii) Cash deposited by customers in commercial banks are also known as ________.

(a) Saving deposit

(b) Derivative deposit

(c) Secondary deposit

(d) Total deposit

(ix) If _________ is used again and again, its value depreciates gradually.

(a) capital

(b) cotton

(c) raw material

(d) electricity

(x) _________ represents downward movement along the same supply curve.

(a) Increase in supply

(b) Decrease in supply

(c) Contraction of supply

(d) Extension of supply

(xi) License fee is an example of _________.

(a) Citizen's revenue

(b) Administrative revenue

(c) Tax revenue

(d) Commercial revenue

(xii) ___________ should have the quality of farsightedness.

(a) Labour

(b) Entrepreneur

(c) Landlord

(d) Capitalist

