ICSE Class 10 Economics Previous Year Question Papers (2017 to 2020) Download PDF

Economics Previous Year Papers Class 10 ICSE Board: Check here and download the previous year question papers of Class 10 ICSE Economics for practice and last minute revision before the exam.

ICSE Economics Previous Year Question Papers for Class 10: The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the previous year question papers for the 2023 Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) exams. One of the main papers, particularly for commerce and humanities subjects is Economics (Code: 64). Economics is a scoring and easy subject compared to other ICSE subjects, but students shouldn’t underestimate it. One effective way of preparing for the ICSE class 10 Economics paper is by solving the previous year questions. There’s a high chance you find repeated questions in the exams. Analysing sample papers also helps understand the difficulty level and type of questions expected to come in the final exams. Previous year papers are also a great tool to reduce exam stress and get some much-needed practice and last-minute revision. Check here the ICSE Class 10 Economics question paper from 2017 to 2020 in PDF format.

Related: ICSE Class 10 Economics Syllabus 2023

ICSE Class 10 Economics Exam 2023

The ICSE Board class 10 Economics paper consists of 80 marks and a duration of two hours.

The questions will be of objective, short answer and long answer type.

Economics paper will comprise two sections: A and B of 40 marks.

Section A of 40 marks is compulsory for all students to attempt. Any four questions from Section B will have to be done.

15 minutes will be given before the exam for reading the question paper and writing answers won’t be allowed during this time.

Check out the ICSE Class 10 Economics Exam from 2017 to 2020 below.

ICSE Class 10 Economics Papers Download from 2017 to 2020

Important Resources for ICSE Class 10:-