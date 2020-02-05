IDBI Bank Admit Card 2020 Released for Specialist Officer Posts, Download IDBI SO Personal Interview Call Letter @idbibank.in

IDBI Bank Admit Card 2020: Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) has released Specialist Officer Admit Card 2020 on its website. Candidates applied for IDBI SO 2020 against the advertisement number 03/2019-20 can download their admit cards through the official website of IDBI Bank.i.e.idbibank.in.

The downloading link for IDBI SO Personal Interview Admit Card 2020 will be activated till 18 February 2020. Candidates can download their admit cards by entering their essential credentials at the official website by following the instructions given below.

Candidates are required to visit the official website of IDBI Bank.i.e.idbibank.in.

Then, candidates are required to click on IDBI SO Personal Interview Call Letter 2020 flashing on the homepage.

Then, Candidates are required to enter the registration number, password/dob, captcha code and click on the submit button.

Then, IDBI SO Personal Interview Admit Card 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can download and save the IDBI Admit Card for future reference.

The candidates can check the interview schedule on the admit card. Candidates are required to carry the hard copy of the admit card along with the identity proofs and essential documents on the day of the interview. Candidates can directly download IDBI Bank SO Personal Interview 2020 call letter by clicking on the below link.

Direct Link to Download IDBI SO Personal Interview Admit Card 2020



