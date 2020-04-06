IIM Ahmedabad Recruitment 2020: Application Opens for Research Assistant Posts, Check Details Here

IIM Ahmedabad Recruitment 2020: Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Research Assistant. Interested candidates can apply to the posts by 30 April 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application:30 April 2020

IIM Ahmedabad Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate should preferably hold a Ph.D./MA/MPhil/M.Sc/MBA/MS/MPH/M.Tech/MBBS. BS/BStat/B.Tech/B.E. candidates (from IITs, ISI, IISc, other premier engineering colleges of India) would also be considered.

IIM Ahmedabad Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale - ₹ 30,000 /-

IIM Ahmedabad Recruitment 2020Application Process

Interested candidates may please send in their application latest by April 30, 2020 to inchg-cmhs@iima.ac.in.

Candidates will have to write a cover letter describing interest in this position and how they learned about it? The start and end dates during which the candidate would be available to fill this position, familiarity with programming languages (e.g. Stata, SAS, Matlab, ArcGIS), prior experience as a research assistant and/or with independent research projects (e.g. a thesis or other research project) and Names, e-mail addresses, and phone numbers of 2-3 references (letters not required).

Apart from this, the candidate will have to attach their CV, relevant undergraduate and graduate transcripts and original research paper (If available).

