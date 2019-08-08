IIT Delhi to start part-time courses in sensor, instrumentation and cyber physical engineering

IIT Delhi will provide certificate courses in various industry relevant programmes. These courses will also be made available to the working professionals and engineering graduates.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi is all set to offer some part time courses for working professionals as well as engineering aspirants. Some of the courses offered by the institution include sensor, instrumentation engineering, AI and cyber-physical system engineering. Classes for all such courses will be conducted on weekends only. Going ahead with this move, the existing MTech in instrument technology will be also be made available in part-time mode along with introducing some new courses in Master of Science Research (MSR) in both full-time and part-time modes.

IIT- Delhi will also provide some certificate courses carrying industry significance that will ultimately help the institution expand its outreach programme. All the courses in sensor, instrumentation and and cyber-physical system engineering will be provided by the recently launched centres for Sensors, Instrumentation and Cyber-Physical System Engineering (SeNSE) at the IIT Delhi campus.

Also Read: IIT Kharagpur Young Innovators Program 2019: Online registrations open for classes 8 to 10

What is the requirement for entrance to courses offered by IIT-Delhi?

Admissions to all certificate courses will be done on the basis of Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) or marks obtained in previous classes whereas for entrance to MTech and MSR courses, candidate’s GATE score will be taken into consideration. However, if the number of applications for certificate courses exceeds the number of available seats, then the institute will have a screening test in form of a written exam to give chance to the deserving candidates. The part-time courses will also be available to the working professionals.

Registrations to MTech and certificate courses will start after the GATE 2020 results are announced. Candidates will be able to apply for their preferred courses at the official website of IIT Delhi, iitd.ac.in.

IIT Delhi’s this initiative to introduce various certificate courses for graduates and working professionals comes with a vision to make people skilled and efficient to stand out in the field of technology and high rising industrialisation.

Also Read: Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) Launched Many New Age Courses; Check details here