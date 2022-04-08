IPPB 2022 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria: The India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) is inviting applications from eligible Indians for recruitment in Scale II, III, IV, V, VI & VII on Regular/ Contract basis. Interested candidates who meet the IPPB eligibility criteria can apply online from 26th March 2022 till 9th April 2022. Candidates will be selected on the basis of interview. In this article, we have shared IPPB 2022 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria (Post-wise), Age Limit, Selection Process, Vacancies Details.

IPPB 2022 Recruitment Important Dates

Event Date Application Start Date 26th March 2022 (10 AM) Application End Date 9th April 2022 (11.59 PM)

About India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB)

India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) has been setup under the Department of Post, Ministry of Communications with 100% equity owned by Government of India having 650 branches all over India which aims to utilize all of India's 1,55,015 post offices as access points and 3~Lakh Postmen and Gramin Dak Sewaks (GDS) to provide doorstep banking services. IPPB is leading the next revolution of banking and financial literacy and this new model will pave the way for India's largest banking network to reach each and every corner of the nation.

IPPB 2022 Recruitment Vacancies

Candidates may find below details of number of vacancies (tentative) including backlog reserved vacancies:

Department Scale Post/Designation Type of Employment No. of Vacancies Vacancy reserved for UR OBC SC ST Technology VI Chief Technology Officer Contract 1 1 - - - V AGM (Enterprise/ Integration Architect) Regular 1 1 - - - IV Chief Manager (Digital Technology) Regular 1 - 1 - - III Senior Manager (System/ Database Administration) Regular 1 - 1 - - Information Security III Senior Manager (Security Administration/Architect) Regular 1 1 - - - II Manager (Security Administration) Regular 1 - 1 - - Products V AGM - BSG (Business Solutions Group) Regular 1 - 1 - - IV Chief Manager (Retail Products) Regular 1 1 - - - IV Chief Manager (Retail Payments) Regular 1 - - 1 - Operations VII GM (Operations) Regular 1 - 1 - - Compliance Function VII Chief Compliance Officer Contract 1 1 - - - Finance IV Chief Manager(Finance) Regular 1 1 - - -

IPPB 2022 Recruitment Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of interview.

IPPB 2022 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

Nationality:

Only Indian Nationals are eligible to apply.

Age Limit

Scale Designation/ Post Age (as on 01-03-2022) Post Qualification Work Experience in Officer Cadre MMGS-II Manager 23 to 35 years 3 Years MMGS-III Senior Manager 26 to 35 Years 6 Years SMGS-IV Chief Manager 29 to 45 Years 9 Years SMGS-V Assistant General Manager 32 to 45 Years 12 Years TEGS-VI Deputy General Manager 35 to 55 Years 15 Years TEGS –VII General Manager 38 to 55 Years 18 Years

NOTE: Abbreviations used - MMGS: Middle Management Grade/ Scale, SMGS: Senior Management Grade/ Scale, TEGS: Top Executive Grade/ Scale.

Age Limit Relaxation & Reservations

(a) Reservations and relaxations for SC/ ST/ OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) / PWD (Degree of Disability 40% or above) candidates will be provided as per guidelines of Govt. of India for the purpose.

(b) Age relaxation for Ex-Servicemen category candidates is applicable per Government of India guidelines.

(c) Candidates claiming relaxation age relaxation clause should not exceed 56 years as on 01.03.2022.

(d) The OBC candidates who belong to ‘Creamy Layer’ are not entitled for concession admissible to OBC Category and such candidates have to indicate their category as General.

Category Age Relaxation SC/ST 5 years OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) 3 years Person with Disabilities (PWD) (i) UR- 10 years (ii) OBC- 13 years (iii) SC/ST- 15 years

Educational and Work Experience Details

Department Designation/ Post Educational & Work Experience Eligibility Information Technology Chief Technology Officer Minimum Educational Qualification: Any Engineering Graduate/MCA or equivalent qualification. Post Qualification work experience: The Candidate must have an overall experience of at least 15 years in Banking/Financial Services/Insurance in IT related areas/projects involving Payment Technologies, Internet Banking/ Mobile Commerce space predominantly (of which) 5 years preferably should be at senior management level/managing or implementing large IT projects in Banking/Financial Services/Insurance/Fintech. Technology AGM (Enterprise/ Integration Architect) Minimum Educational Qualification: Bachelor of Engineering/ Bachelor of Technology in Information Technology or Computer Science/MCA. Candidates with MBA/ Post Graduate Degree in Information Technology or Computer Science will be given preference. The Open Group Architecture Framework (TOGAF) /PRINCE2 Certification is mandatory Post Qualification Experience: Minimum 12 years of experience in Officer cadre in IT as a Technology Architect. (of which) 3 years in banking/Insurance industry on Cloud Architecture/ API frame work/Open Banking/Micro Services/Payment Systems modernization/ SaaS based software industry is mandatory. Information Technology Chief Manager (Digital Technology ) Minimum Educational Qualification: Bachelor of Engineering/ Bachelor of Technology in Information Technology or Computer Science/MCA. Candidates with MBA/Post Graduate Degree in Information Technology or Computer Science will be given preference. Post Qualification Experience: Minimum 9 years of experience in Officer cadre in IT in banking or electronic payment services industry is mandatory. Information Technology Senior Manager (System/ Database Administration) Minimum Educational Qualification: Bachelor of Engineering/ Bachelor of Technology in Information Technology or Computer Science/MCA. Candidates with MBA/Post Graduate Degree in Information Technology or Computer Science will be given preference. Post Qualification Experience: Minimum 6 years of experience in Officer Cadre in IT is mandatory. (of which) Minimum of 3 years of experience in system database administration/ Data warehouse /Data mart/Data lakes in banking or financial services or insurance industry is mandatory. Information Security Senior Manager (Security Administration/ Architect) Minimum Educational Qualification: BSc. in Electronics, Physics, Computer Science, Information Technology or B.Tech /B.E- Electronics, Information Technology, Computer Science or MSc. Electronics, Physics, Applied Electronics Certifications: CISSP/CISA/ CISM/CEH is mandatory Certifications in Cyber Law, Cyber Security certification will be preferred. Post Qualification Experience: Minimum 6 years of experience in Officer cadre in IT in banking or Electronic Payment Services industry is mandatory. Information Security Manager (Security Administration) Minimum Educational Qualification: BSc. in Electronics, Physics, Computer Science, Information Technology or B.Tech /B.E- Electronics, Information Technology, Computer Science or MSc. Electronics, Physics, Applied Electronics. Certifications: CISSP/CISA/ CISM/CEH IS mandatory. Certifications in Cyber Law, Cyber Security certification will be preferred. Post Qualification Experience: Minimum 3 years of experience in IT in Officer Cadre (of which) 02 years of experience in Security Administration function in banking or financial services or insurance industry is mandatory. Products AGM – BSG (Business Solution Group) Minimum Educational Qualification: MBA in Sales/ Marketing. Post Qualification Work Experience: Minimum 12 years of experience in officer cadre in bank/financial institutions in direct Product Management/ Development / Product Technology / Business Solutions / Project Management & Implementation role related to Core Banking Systems and Payments systems covering Card Issuance, Acquiring and/or relevant products like UPI, AePS, BBPS, Remittances Should be conversant with industry-grade use cases and must have handled Fintech alliances. Preference will be given to candidates having direct exposure/work experience in Banks/Payments networks such as NPCI, MasterCard, Visa, and Fintechs managing the above-mentioned products. Products Chief Manager - Retail Products Minimum Educational Qualification Any Graduate with MBA or equivalent Post Qualification Work Experience Minimum 9 years of experience in Officer Cadre in a Bank/ Financial Institutions of which minimum 4 to 5 years in direct Product Management/Development role Process, Policies and SOPs related to Retail/Digital Banking products like Card Issuance, Acquiring and/or payment products like UPI, AePS, BBPS, and Remittances. Should be conversant with industry-grade use cases and must have handled Fintech alliances. Preference will be given to candidates having direct exposure/work experience in Banks/Payments networks such as NPCI, MasterCard, Visa managing the above-mentioned products. Operations GM (Operations) Minimum Educational Qualification: Graduate from University/ Institution/ Board recognized by the Government of India (or) approved by a Government Regulatory Body. Note: CAIIB Certification is preferred. Post Qualification Work Experience Minimum 18 years of experience in banking/ financial Services industry is mandatory. (of Which) Minimum 3 years of experience in heading or one level below the head of operations of a bank, operating in a technology environment, is mandatory. Compliance Function Chief Compliance Officer Minimum Educational Qualification: Graduate in any discipline. Note: 1. CA/CS/MBA Finance/Post Graduate degree or equivalent is preferred. 2. Certified Banking Compliance Professional by IIBF is preferred. Post Qualification work experience The CCO shall have an overall experience of at least 15 years in the banking or financial services (of which) minimum 5 years shall be in the Audit / Finance / Compliance / Legal / Risk Management functions in the senior management level. Skills - The CCO shall have good understanding of industry and risk management, knowledge of regulations, legal framework and sensitivity to supervisors’ expectations Finance Chief Manager (Finance) Minimum Educational Qualification: Any Commerce graduate with Chartered Accountant (Final) qualified. Post Qualification Work Experience: Minimum 9 years of experience in Finance/ Accounts/ Audit is mandatory. (of which) Minimum 5 years of experience in officer cadre in Finance/ Accounts department of a Bank is mandatory.

IPPB 2022 Recruitment: How to Apply

A candidate can apply for more than one post by filling separate applications for each post. Candidates can apply online only from 26th March 2022 to 9th April 2022. No other mode of application (other than online) will be accepted.

IPPB 2022 Recruitment Application Fee

Category of Applicant Application Fee (non-refundable) SC/ST/PWD (Only Intimation charges) INR 150.00 (Rupees One Hundred and Fifty Only) For all others INR 750.00 (Rupees Seven Hundred fifty Only)

IPPB Recruitment 2022 Apply Online