IRCON Recruitment 2022: Notification (Out) for 389 Works Engineer & Others @ircon.org, Check Eligibility

IRCON Recruitment 2022 Notification: IRCON International Limited (IRCON) has invited application for the various posts including Sr. Works Engineer /Civil, Site Supervisor/Civil, Geologist and other posts on contract basis for its various projects. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Document Verification/Registration on 08/11/12/13 March 2022 as per the schedule given on the official website.
Applying candidates should note that as per the selection will be done through interview to be conducted via Virtual Mode. The schedule of virtual interview shall be communicated separately to the eligible applicants. However, the candidates are required to register themselves for process of Interview by reporting at respective Project site on date and schedule mentioned in the notification.
Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.
Notification Details for IRCON Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Advt. No. C-03/2022
Important Dates for IRCON Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Document Verification/Registration : 08/11/12/13 March 2022
Vacancy Details for IRCON Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Sr. Works Engineer /Civil-23
Works Engineer/Civil-163
Site Supervisor/Civil-01
Works Engineer/Electrical-09
Sr. Works Engineer/S&T-08
Works Engineer/S&T-21
Geologist-01
Eligibility Criteria for IRCON Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Educational Qualification:
Sr. Works Engineer /Civil/Works Engineer/Civil: Full Time Graduate Degree in Civil
Engineering with not less than 60% marks from recognized University/ Institute approved by AICTE/UGC
Works Engineer/Civil: Full Time Graduate Degree in Civil Engineering with not less than 60% marks from recognized University/ Institute approved by AICTE/UGC.
Site Supervisor/Civil-Full time Diploma in Civil Engineering with not less than
60% marks from recognized University/ Institute approved by AICTE/UGC.
Works Engineer/Electrical-Full Time Graduate Degree in Electrical Engineering with not
less than 60% marks from recognized University/ Institute approved by AICTE/UGC.
Sr. Works Engineer/S&T-Full time Graduate degree in Engineering/Technol
ogy with not less than 60% marks from reputed Institute/ University approved by AICTE
in any of the following specializations:
1. Electronics Engg.
2. Electrical & Electronics Engg.
3.Electronics & Communication Engg.
4. Electronics & Instrumentation Engg.
Works Engineer/S&T-Full time Graduate degree in Engineering/Technology with not less
than 60% marks from reputed Institute/ University approved by AICTE in any of the
following specializations:
1. Electronics Engg.
2. Electrical & Electronics Engg.
3.Electronics & Communication Engg.
4. Electronics & Instrumentation Engg.
Geologist-Full Time M.Sc/M.Tech in Geology/Engineering in Geology with not
less than 60% marks from recognized University/ Institute approved by
AICTE/UGC.
IRCON Recruitment 2022 Notification:
How to Apply for IRCON Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates will have to register themselves appear for Document Verification/Registration on 08/11/12/13 March 2022 as per the schedule given on the official website with documents including one set photocopy along with Originals.