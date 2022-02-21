IRCON Recruitment 2022: Notification (Out) for 389 Works Engineer & Others @ircon.org, Check Eligibility

IRCON has invited online application for the 389 Sr. Works Engineer and other post on its official website. Check IRCON recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details

IRCON Recruitment 2022 Notification: IRCON International Limited (IRCON) has invited application for the various posts including Sr. Works Engineer /Civil, Site Supervisor/Civil, Geologist and other posts on contract basis for its various projects. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Document Verification/Registration on 08/11/12/13 March 2022 as per the schedule given on the official website.

Applying candidates should note that as per the selection will be done through interview to be conducted via Virtual Mode. The schedule of virtual interview shall be communicated separately to the eligible applicants. However, the candidates are required to register themselves for process of Interview by reporting at respective Project site on date and schedule mentioned in the notification.

Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Notification Details for IRCON Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Advt. No. C-03/2022

Important Dates for IRCON Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Document Verification/Registration : 08/11/12/13 March 2022

Vacancy Details for IRCON Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Sr. Works Engineer /Civil-23

Works Engineer/Civil-163

Site Supervisor/Civil-01

Works Engineer/Electrical-09

Sr. Works Engineer/S&T-08

Works Engineer/S&T-21

Geologist-01

Eligibility Criteria for IRCON Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Sr. Works Engineer /Civil/Works Engineer/Civil: Full Time Graduate Degree in Civil

Engineering with not less than 60% marks from recognized University/ Institute approved by AICTE/UGC

Works Engineer/Civil: Full Time Graduate Degree in Civil Engineering with not less than 60% marks from recognized University/ Institute approved by AICTE/UGC.

Site Supervisor/Civil-Full time Diploma in Civil Engineering with not less than

60% marks from recognized University/ Institute approved by AICTE/UGC.

Works Engineer/Electrical-Full Time Graduate Degree in Electrical Engineering with not

less than 60% marks from recognized University/ Institute approved by AICTE/UGC.

Sr. Works Engineer/S&T-Full time Graduate degree in Engineering/Technol

ogy with not less than 60% marks from reputed Institute/ University approved by AICTE

in any of the following specializations:

1. Electronics Engg.

2. Electrical & Electronics Engg.

3.Electronics & Communication Engg.

4. Electronics & Instrumentation Engg.

Works Engineer/S&T-Full time Graduate degree in Engineering/Technology with not less

than 60% marks from reputed Institute/ University approved by AICTE in any of the

following specializations:

1. Electronics Engg.

2. Electrical & Electronics Engg.

3.Electronics & Communication Engg.

4. Electronics & Instrumentation Engg.

Geologist-Full Time M.Sc/M.Tech in Geology/Engineering in Geology with not

less than 60% marks from recognized University/ Institute approved by

AICTE/UGC.

How to Apply for IRCON Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates will have to register themselves appear for Document Verification/Registration on 08/11/12/13 March 2022 as per the schedule given on the official website with documents including one set photocopy along with Originals.