IRMS Eligibility 2023: Check Age Limit, Education Qualification, and Physical Standards

IRMS Eligibility 2023: The Ministry of Railways has announced that the IRMS exam will not be conducted separately this year. Instead, the Union Public Service Commission shall be appointing the candidates on the basis of their performance in the UPSC CSE 2023 exam. Candidates who possess the IRMS 2023 eligibility criteria will be required to write the UPSC CSE prelims exam on May 28, 2023.

Check UPSC IAS Age Limit & Eligibility Criteria 2023

This examination is going to be qualifying for the candidates who wish to work as Class 1 officers in Indian Railways. The final selection shall be made based on the basis of the IRMS Mains exam. The application form filling for the UPSC IRMS exam commenced on February 01, 2023, and the same shall end on February 21, 2023, on the official website, upsc.gov.in.

Download UPSC IAS Syllabus 2023

IRMS 2023 Important Dates

The candidates can check out the table below to know about the important dates corresponding to the events of the UPSC IRMS 2023 exam.

Event Date IRMS Notification February 01, 2023 IRMS Application Form Dates February 01, 2023 IRMS Application Form Dates Ends February 21, 2023 IRMS Admit Card Dates To be Announced IRMS Exam Date May 28, 2023 IRMS Interview Exam Date To be Announced IRMS Final Result To be Announced

IRMS 2023 Tentative Vacancies

As per the official notification, around 150 tentative vacancies have been announced for IRMS 2023 examination. Here are the category-wise vacancies in the table below.

Check UPSC CSE 1105 Vacancy 2023 Details

Categories Tentative Vacancies UR (Including EWS) 77 EWS 15 OBC 40 SC 22 ST 11 PH (OA and OL) 06 Total 150

IRMS Eligibility Criteria 2023

The commission has released the official IRMS eligibility criteria for the candidates. Only those who fulfill all the criteria listed by the commission will be allowed to appear in the exam. Here in the section below, we have notified the detailed IRMS 2023 eligibility criteria.

Know About UPSC CSE IAS 2023 Civil Services Exam

IRMS Nationality

Candidates who have the following IRMS 2023 eligibility as mentioned below are allowed to write the examination.

A citizen of India

A subject of Bhutan

A subject of Nepal

A Tibetan refugee who migrated to India before January 01, 1962, with the intention to settle permanently in India.

A person of Indian origin who migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, or East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, or the United Republics

IRMS Age Limit

As per the IRMS eligibility 2023, the prescribed age limit for the exam is going to be 21 to 30 years. The candidates who belong to the reserved category will be eligible for age relaxation as mentioned in the table below.

Category Age Relaxation SC/ ST/ OBC/ PwD/ Ex-Servicemen 5 years Domicile of Jammu and Kashmir 5 years Candidates who have worked in any government organisation 5 years Candidates who have worked in the government organisation on a contractual basis for at least 3 years. Number of Years of Service

IRMS Educational Qualification

Candidate should have passed BE/B. Tech degree from a recognized institute with passing marks. Those who have a degree or diploma in Engineering from a foreign college or university. It must be equivalent to the degree in India are also eligible to apply.

The candidate must have cleared sections A and B from the Institutions of Engineers (India).

The candidate must have passed the Graduate Membership Examination of the Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (India).

The candidate must have passed the Graduate Membership Examination of the Institution of Electronics and Radio Engineers after 1959 (London).

The candidate must have passed Associate Membership Examination Parts II and III or Sections A and B of the Aeronautical Society of India

IRMS Physical Standard Test

The commission has notified the UPSC IRMS Physical Standard Test for the candidates who wish to fill out the application form. The candidates can go through the table below to know about the detailed Physical Standard Test criteria for the candidates here.