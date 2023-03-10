ISC Class 12 History Paper Analysis 2023: Exam Review, Question Paper, Difficulty Level & More

ISC Class 12 History Paper Analysis 2023: ISC Board conducted the 2023 History board exam for class 12th on Friday, March 10, 2023. The exam has gotten over just a few minutes back and let us see what the students have to say about their experience and subject experts’ exam reviews.

ISC Class 12 History Language Exam Paper Analysis 2023: The class 12 History board exam 2023 of the ISC board was conducted today, on Friday, March 10th, 2023, from 2 PM to 5 PM. Additionally, students also had 15 minutes to go through the question paper. Check here the reaction of the students after the ISC Class 12 History board exam 2023 and the analysis of the paper by subject experts.

ISC Class 12 History Exam 2023 Key Highlights

Board Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations Official website Cisce.org Class 12 Exam ISC Subject History Date March 10, 2023 Time 2 PM to 5 PM Difficulty level Moderate, lengthy

ISC Class 12 History Paper Review 2023

Although the questions were not difficult as such but the answers had to be, ideally, detailed. Therefore, students were not very keen on calling the paper easy. However, the subject experts called the paper easy based on the ample time students had to study, revise and practise, before the examinations.

Type of Questions asked in Today’s History Exam

The ISC Class 12 History exam 2023 was for 80 marks.

15 minutes of time was provided to go through the question paper.

The time to attempt the paper was 3 hours.

The paper was divided into three sections A, B and C.

All questions from Section A are compulsory.

Section A was for 16 marks.

Sections B and C carried 32 marks.

ISC Class 12 History Question Paper 2023

ISC Class 12 History Answer Key 2023

ISC Class 12 Result Date 2023

ISC Class 12 board exam results will be declared (tentatively) in June 2023.

