ISC Class 12 History Paper Analysis 2023: Exam Review, Question Paper, Difficulty Level & More

ISC Class 12 History Language Exam Paper Analysis 2023: The class 12 History board exam 2023 of the ISC board was conducted today, on Friday, March 10th, 2023, from 2 PM to 5 PM. Additionally, students also had 15 minutes to go through the question paper. Check here the reaction of the students after the ISC Class 12 History board exam 2023 and the analysis of the paper by subject experts.
ISC Class 12 History Exam 2023 Key Highlights
|
Board
|
Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations
|
Official website
|
Cisce.org
|
Class
|
12
|
Exam
|
ISC
|
Subject
|
History
|
Date
|
March 10, 2023
|
Time
|
2 PM to 5 PM
|
Difficulty level
|
Moderate, lengthy
ISC Class 12 History Paper Review 2023
Although the questions were not difficult as such but the answers had to be, ideally, detailed. Therefore, students were not very keen on calling the paper easy. However, the subject experts called the paper easy based on the ample time students had to study, revise and practise, before the examinations.
Type of Questions asked in Today’s History Exam
- The ISC Class 12 History exam 2023 was for 80 marks.
- 15 minutes of time was provided to go through the question paper.
- The time to attempt the paper was 3 hours.
- The paper was divided into three sections A, B and C.
- All questions from Section A are compulsory.
- Section A was for 16 marks.
- Sections B and C carried 32 marks.
ISC Class 12 Result Date 2023
ISC Class 12 board exam results will be declared (tentatively) in June 2023.
