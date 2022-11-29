ISRO Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2022: Apply Online @isro.gov.in 

ISRO Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2022: Indian Space Research Organization is hiring Scientist/Engineerr. Candidates can check the vacancy, how to apply, the selection process and other details here.

ISRO Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2022: Indian Space Research Organization is recruiting candidates having Engineering Degrees in Electronics, Mechanical and Computer Science in Level 10 of Pay Matrix to be filled based on GATE Scores at constituent ISRO Centres (Group 'A' Gazetted posts). Candidates can apply online on the official website of ISRO from 29 November 2022. The last date of submitting an application is 19 December 2022.

The interview will be conducted for all the shortlisted applicants on the basis of their valid GATE - 2021 or GATE - 2022 scores.

ISRO Scientist/Engineer Recruitment Notification and Online Application Link

Eligibility Criteria for ISRO Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2022

Post Name Number of Vacancies Tentative Centres/Units of posting Scientist/Engineer 'SC'(Electronics) 21 HSFC, URSC, LPSC & ISTRAC - Bengaluru

IPRC - Mahendragiri

MCF - Hassan

NRSC - Hyderabad

SAC - Ahmedabad

SDSC SHAR - Sriharikota

VSSC - Thiruvananthapuram

Post No. BE002 Scientist/Engineer 'SC'(Mechanic) 33 HSFC, URSC, LPSC - Bengaluru

IPRC - Mahendragiri

LPSC - Valiamala

SAC - Ahmedabad

SDSC SHAR - Sriharikota

VSSC - Thiruvananthapuram Scientist/Engineer 'SC'(Computer Science) 14 HSFC, URSC, LPSC, & ISTRAC - Bengaluru

IPRC - Mahendragiri

LPSC - Valiamala

MCF - Hassan

NRSC & ADRIN - Hyderabad

SAC - Ahmedabad

SDSC SHAR - Sriharikota

VSSC - Thiruvananthapuram

ISRO Scientist/Engineer Recruitment Educational Qualification:

Scientist/Engineer 'SC' (Electronics) - BE/ B.Tech or equivalent in Electronics & Communication Engineering with First Class with an aggregate minimum of 65% marks or CGPA 6.84/10. Valid GATE score in Electronics & Communication Engineering [Paper Code : EC]

Scientist/Engineer 'SC' (Mechanical) - BE/ B.Tech or equivalent in Mechanical Engineering with First Class with an aggregate minimum of 65% marks or CGPA 6.84/10. Valid GATE score in Mechanical Engineering

Scientist/Engineer 'SC' (Computer Science) - BE/ B.Tech or equivalent in Computer Science & Engineering with First Class with an aggregate minimum of 65% marks or CGPA 6.84/10. Valid GATE score in Computer Science & Information Technology [Paper Code : CS]

Age Limit:

28 years

Selection Process for ISRO Scientist/Engineer Recruitment

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Technical (Academic) knowledge 40 Marks General Awareness in relevance to the area of Specialisation (technical) 20 Marks Presentation/Communication Skill 20 Marks Comprehension 10 Marks Academic achievements 10 Marks Total 100 Marks

How to Apply for ISRO Recruitment 2022