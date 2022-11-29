ISRO Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2022: Apply Online @isro.gov.in 

ISRO Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2022: Indian Space Research Organization is recruiting candidates having Engineering Degrees in Electronics, Mechanical and Computer Science in Level 10 of Pay Matrix to be filled based on GATE Scores at constituent ISRO Centres (Group 'A' Gazetted posts). Candidates can apply online on the official website of ISRO from 29 November 2022. The last date of submitting an application is 19 December 2022.
The interview will be conducted for all the shortlisted applicants on the basis of their valid GATE - 2021 or GATE - 2022 scores.
ISRO Scientist/Engineer Recruitment Notification and Online Application Link
Eligibility Criteria for ISRO Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2022
|Post Name
|Number of Vacancies
|Tentative Centres/Units of posting
|Scientist/Engineer 'SC'(Electronics)
|21
|HSFC, URSC, LPSC & ISTRAC - Bengaluru
IPRC - Mahendragiri
MCF - Hassan
NRSC - Hyderabad
SAC - Ahmedabad
SDSC SHAR - Sriharikota
VSSC - Thiruvananthapuram
Post No. BE002
|Scientist/Engineer 'SC'(Mechanic)
|33
|HSFC, URSC, LPSC - Bengaluru
IPRC - Mahendragiri
LPSC - Valiamala
SAC - Ahmedabad
SDSC SHAR - Sriharikota
VSSC - Thiruvananthapuram
|Scientist/Engineer 'SC'(Computer Science)
|14
|HSFC, URSC, LPSC, & ISTRAC - Bengaluru
IPRC - Mahendragiri
LPSC - Valiamala
MCF - Hassan
NRSC & ADRIN - Hyderabad
SAC - Ahmedabad
SDSC SHAR - Sriharikota
VSSC - Thiruvananthapuram
ISRO Scientist/Engineer Recruitment Educational Qualification:
- Scientist/Engineer 'SC' (Electronics) - BE/ B.Tech or equivalent in Electronics & Communication Engineering with First Class with an aggregate minimum of 65% marks or CGPA 6.84/10. Valid GATE score in Electronics & Communication Engineering [Paper Code : EC]
- Scientist/Engineer 'SC' (Mechanical) - BE/ B.Tech or equivalent in Mechanical Engineering with First Class with an aggregate minimum of 65% marks or CGPA 6.84/10. Valid GATE score in Mechanical Engineering
- Scientist/Engineer 'SC' (Computer Science) - BE/ B.Tech or equivalent in Computer Science & Engineering with First Class with an aggregate minimum of 65% marks or CGPA 6.84/10. Valid GATE score in Computer Science & Information Technology [Paper Code : CS]
Age Limit:
28 years
Selection Process for ISRO Scientist/Engineer Recruitment
The selection will be done on the basis of:
|Technical (Academic) knowledge
|40 Marks
|General Awareness in relevance to the area of Specialisation (technical)
|20 Marks
|Presentation/Communication Skill
|20 Marks
|Comprehension
|10 Marks
|Academic achievements
|10 Marks
|Total
|100 Marks
How to Apply for ISRO Recruitment 2022
- Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on official website.
- Candidates registered under National Career Services (NCS) portal and fulfilling the eligibility conditions may apply duly following the procedure stated. Applications will be received on-line only.