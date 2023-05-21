ITEP is Futuristic and Alligned with NEP 2020: Head & Dean, Dept. of Education (CIE) DU

1:Tell us a bit about the new Integrated Teacher's Education Programme (ITEP) that will replace the existing B. El. Ed. Ans: ITEP is not replacing any course, as it is a suggestion from the National Education Policy 2020 to become the premier program of teacher education in India by 2030, and all other programs are expected to be replaced by then. I think, its important to understand that the National Education Policy 2020 is proposing a new structure for school education, which is different from the current 10+2 system. Therefore, there is a need for new teacher education programs to align with the new structure and prepare teachers accordingly. Rather than saying ITEP is replacing old programs, it's more accurate to say that the National Education Policy is advocating for a review of existing programs and the development of new ones to align with the proposed changes. 2: Will ITEP qualify teachers only for early childhood teaching or also for higher classes? Ans: See, ITEP is designed to align with the new structure proposed by NEP 2020. It aims to prepare teachers for all four stages of school education, including the foundational stage (five years), preparatory stage (three years), middle stage (three years), and secondary stage (four years). ITEP is intended to equip teachers with the necessary skills and knowledge to cater to the specific needs of students at each stage of their education. ITEP will offer four specializations aligned with the four stages of school education: foundational, preparatory, middle, and secondary. Students can choose their preferred specialization based on their interests and career goals. This allows them to receive specialized training and prepare to teach at their chosen stage of education. It is important to address the misconception that one program, such as ITEP, can effectively prepare teachers for all stages of school education. The specialized nature of ITEP's four specializations allows for focused training in each stage of education. This course ensures that teachers are equipped with the necessary knowledge and skills to address the unique needs of students at each level. Q3: What is the objective of introducing this course? Ans: The primary objective of ITEP is to prepare teachers for employment in school education. The National Education Policy 2020 emphasizes integrating teacher education with multidisciplinary institutions to bridge the gap between liberal education and teacher education components. The integrated teacher education program combines subject matter knowledge and pedagogical training to produce well-rounded and competent teachers who can address the diverse needs of students in the evolving educational landscape. Q 4: How does ITEP conform to the vision of the NEP 2020?

Ans: This has been prepared by the NEP Committee, which is appointed by the Ministry of Education. To ensure that the spirit and intent of the policy are followed, policymakers were consulted at different stages of ITEP's development. This approach allowed for input and feedback from a wide range of stakeholders, ensuring that ITEP meets the needs of teachers and students across the country. It is important to note that ITEP is a new program that aligns with the goals and objectives of the NEP 2020. Q 5: What is the difference between the existing course and the ITEP? Ans: The existing program, B.El.Ed, is an elementary teacher education program that has not been updated since its inception in 1994. Recognizing the need for a modernized approach, the Integrated Teacher Education Program (ITEP) has been introduced to provide a comprehensive and specialized teacher education program aligned with the goals of the NEP 2020. ITEP aims to offer a fresh and improved program instead of trying to update the outdated B.El.Ed program. He mentioned, “I'm not saying which is good or bad, but I think the need of the time is to have a new comprehensive program of Teacher Education. How can you expect a 30-year-old program to cater to the needs of the 21st century?” ITEP offers a comprehensive and integrated approach from the first semester itself, combining components of teacher education, pedagogy, and subject disciplines. It does not follow a three-plus-one structure where teaching components are introduced later in the program. By starting the program with a focus on teacher education, pedagogy, and subject disciplines, ITEP ensures that teachers are equipped with the necessary knowledge and skills right from the beginning of their education. This integration enables teachers to understand the challenges specific to their disciplines and develop effective teaching strategies accordingly. The transition from existing teacher education programs to ITEP will happen gradually. ITEP is intended to become the premier program of teacher education by 2030, as stated in the National Education Policy. It is crucial for all stakeholders, including those with concerns, to actively participate in shaping and defining ITEP in a constructive manner, rather than just criticizing it. Q6: What is the duration of this course? Ans: This four-year program is giving the possibility to students that they can go vertically vertical mobility, which is another challenge in the existing program. In the existing BLS, students have very limited choices to go for vertical mobility, if they have done the liberal option as Political Science, remote possibility of going for MA in Political Science on the basis of this, So, this issue was taken care of while drafting. It is the first degree in the country, which is a dual major degree. The first major is education. The second major is your liberal option. If I am a student of Political Science, I can study Political Science as my major along with my education, discipline education. First Degree, which is a dual major. Q7: What is your outlook on the future prospects of it? Ans: Over the next five years, ITEP aims to equip teachers with the necessary skills and awareness to effectively navigate the challenges and opportunities presented by artificial intelligence. ITEP aims to be a leading course in education, emphasizing a balance between traditional knowledge and modern pedagogy, including artificial intelligence. Over the next five years, it will prepare teachers to identify and address the challenges posed by AI-generated content, fostering originality and critical thinking among students. Q8: what is your response to the apprehensions like the over-adoption of this program? Ans: It is natural for humans to resist change and prefer their comfort zones. Instead of prematurely criticizing the program based on speculations and opinions, it would be more productive to wait for the release of the curriculum framework. Once the framework is made public, people can offer their constructive suggestions and feedback. It is essential to have a comprehensive understanding of the program before forming judgments. As a teacher educator with 26 years of experience, I am confident that the old teacher education programs, such as B.Ed and regional institutes of education, will be replaced with a comprehensive and challenging program of Teacher Education. I believe that this new program is futuristic and should be supported and participated in by all teacher educators. The program is expected to be implemented from the year 2023 onwards, and I am optimistic about its potential.