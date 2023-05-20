JAC 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date and Time: Jharkhand Board Results Expected Soon

Jharkhand Board officials are expected to announce the date and time for the 10th and 12th board exams soon. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check the board results through the link available here.

Jharkhand 10th 12th Result 2023: Jharkhand Academic Council is expected to announce the JAC 10th and 12th board results soon. An official confirmation on the date and time for the announcement of the board results is expected to be issued by the board in the coming days. As per media reports, however, the Jharkhand Board class 10 and 12 results will be announced by May 23, 2023.

Jharkhand Board conducted the class 10 exams from March 14 to April 3, 2023, while the class 12 exams were conducted from March 14 to April 3, 2023. The board will be announcing the 10th and 12th results on the official website jacresults.com. To check the results candidates will be required to visit the official website and enter the roll number in the result link given on the website.

JAC 10th and 12th Result 2023 Date and Time

The Jharkhand Board class 10 and 12 results 2023 will be announced by next week. Students can check the exam schedule and the tentative schedule for the board results here.

Particulars Schedule Jharkhand Board 10th Exam Date March 14 to April 3, 2023 Jharkhand Board 12th Exam Date March 14 to April 3, 2023 JAC 10th, 12th Result May 23, 2023 (Tentative)

List of Websites to Check Jharkhand Board Result 2023

The Jharkhand board results will be announced by the officials on the board website. The link for students to check the board result will be available on the below-given website.

jacresults.com

How to check Jharkhand 10th and 12th Result 2023

Jharkhand Board class 10 and class 12 results 2023 will be announced on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to check the Jharkhand board result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Jharkhand Board

Step 2: Click on the Jharkhand 10th, and 12th result link

Step 3: Enter the roll number in the result link given

Step 4: Download the board result for further reference

