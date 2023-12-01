Quick Links

JAC 10th Exam Date 2024: Jharkhand Board Class 10th Exam Time Table PDF Download

JAC Class 10th Date Sheet 2024:: The Jharkhand Board secondary date sheet is out! The Jharkhand Board JAC Class 10th exams will be conducted from February 6, 2024. For more information on the JAC Jharkhand Board date sheet, read this article.

Atul Rawal
By Atul Rawal
Dec 1, 2023, 14:16 IST
Get here updates on Jharkhand Board JAC Class 10th Date Sheet 2024.
Get here updates on Jharkhand Board JAC Class 10th Date Sheet 2024.

Jharkhand Board Class 10 Exam Schedule 2024: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the Jharkhand Board Class 10 exam schedule 2024. This JAC secondary exam timetable is available on the official website of the Jharkhand Board, jac.jharkhand.gov.in. This year, the JAC Secondary Class 10th exams will be conducted from February 6 to February 26, 2024.

Later, after the completion of the theory exams, the Jharkhand Board will conduct the JAC Class 10th practical exams from February 28 to March 11, 2024, for the specific subjects. As per the JAC date sheet Class 10, the exams will be conducted in sitting 1 during the morning shift. The timings will be from 9:45 AM to 1:05 PM divided into an O.M.R sheet and question-answer booklet.

JAC Jharkhand Board 10th Exam Schedule and Timings 2024

Students and teachers can check the timings for JAC Class 10th Secondary Board exams 2024 from the table provided below. 3 hours and 20 minutes are allocated per JAC Class 10th exam. Know the details on the Jharkhand Board 10th date sheet 2024 PDF provided here.

 

Secondary (JAC Class 10th)

1st Sitting

9:45 AM - 1:05 PM

O.M.R Sheet

Question-Answer Booklet

9:45 AM - 11:20 AM

11:25 AM - 1:05 PM



JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10th Exam Dates 2024

Check the detailed JAC Class 10th Board exam dates 2024 below:

Subject

Date

IIT and other Vocational subjects

February 6, 2024

Commerce/Home Science

February 7, 2024

Kharia/Khortha/Kurmali/Nagpuri

February 8, 2024

Arabic/Persian/Ho/Mundai/Santhali

February 9, 2024

Urdu/Bengali/Oriia

February 10, 2024

Social Science

February 12, 2024

Music

February 13, 2024

Mathematics

February 16, 2024

-

February 17, 2024

Hindi - course A and B

February 19, 2024

-

February 20, 2024

Science

February 21, 2024

-

February 22, 2024

Sanskrit

February 23, 2024

English

February 26, 2024

Download the complete JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10th Date Sheet 2024 from the link provided below. All the details are mentioned in this PDF related to the board exams.

Get here latest School, CBSE and Government Jobs notification in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari and Sarkari Result. Download the Jagran Josh Sarkari Naukri App.

Trending

Related Stories

Trending Categories

Latest Education News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.
Accept