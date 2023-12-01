Jharkhand Board Class 10 Exam Schedule 2024: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the Jharkhand Board Class 10 exam schedule 2024. This JAC secondary exam timetable is available on the official website of the Jharkhand Board, jac.jharkhand.gov.in. This year, the JAC Secondary Class 10th exams will be conducted from February 6 to February 26, 2024.

Later, after the completion of the theory exams, the Jharkhand Board will conduct the JAC Class 10th practical exams from February 28 to March 11, 2024, for the specific subjects. As per the JAC date sheet Class 10, the exams will be conducted in sitting 1 during the morning shift. The timings will be from 9:45 AM to 1:05 PM divided into an O.M.R sheet and question-answer booklet.