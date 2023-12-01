Jharkhand Board Class 10 Exam Schedule 2024: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the Jharkhand Board Class 10 exam schedule 2024. This JAC secondary exam timetable is available on the official website of the Jharkhand Board, jac.jharkhand.gov.in. This year, the JAC Secondary Class 10th exams will be conducted from February 6 to February 26, 2024.
Later, after the completion of the theory exams, the Jharkhand Board will conduct the JAC Class 10th practical exams from February 28 to March 11, 2024, for the specific subjects. As per the JAC date sheet Class 10, the exams will be conducted in sitting 1 during the morning shift. The timings will be from 9:45 AM to 1:05 PM divided into an O.M.R sheet and question-answer booklet.
JAC Jharkhand Board 10th Exam Schedule and Timings 2024
Students and teachers can check the timings for JAC Class 10th Secondary Board exams 2024 from the table provided below. 3 hours and 20 minutes are allocated per JAC Class 10th exam. Know the details on the Jharkhand Board 10th date sheet 2024 PDF provided here.
|
Secondary (JAC Class 10th)
|
1st Sitting
9:45 AM - 1:05 PM
|
O.M.R Sheet
|
Question-Answer Booklet
|
9:45 AM - 11:20 AM
|
11:25 AM - 1:05 PM
JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10th Exam Dates 2024
Check the detailed JAC Class 10th Board exam dates 2024 below:
|
Subject
|
Date
|
IIT and other Vocational subjects
|
February 6, 2024
|
Commerce/Home Science
|
February 7, 2024
|
Kharia/Khortha/Kurmali/Nagpuri
|
February 8, 2024
|
Arabic/Persian/Ho/Mundai/Santhali
|
February 9, 2024
|
Urdu/Bengali/Oriia
|
February 10, 2024
|
Social Science
|
February 12, 2024
|
Music
|
February 13, 2024
|
Mathematics
|
February 16, 2024
|
-
|
February 17, 2024
|
Hindi - course A and B
|
February 19, 2024
|
-
|
February 20, 2024
|
Science
|
February 21, 2024
|
-
|
February 22, 2024
|
Sanskrit
|
February 23, 2024
|
English
|
February 26, 2024
Download the complete JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10th Date Sheet 2024 from the link provided below. All the details are mentioned in this PDF related to the board exams.
