JAC Exam Time Table: The JAC Class 10th and 12th Date Sheet is out! The Jharkhand Board senior and intermediate exams will be conducted from February 6, 2024. For more information on the latest JAC Date Sheet, read this article.

Atul Rawal
By Atul Rawal
Dec 1, 2023, 13:49 IST
Get here updates on Jharkhand Board JAC Class 10th and 12th Date Sheet 2024.
JAC Exam Date Sheet 2024: The Jharkhand Board, also known as the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), released the Jharkhand Board Exam Schedule 2024 for secondary and intermediate classes. Students can check and download the detailed date sheet at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. As per the newly released Jharkhand Board 10th and 12th exam timetable 2024, the examination will be held from February 6 to February 26, 2024.
The practical exams for both JAC secondary and intermediate selective subjects will be conducted after the completion of the theory exams. The JAC practical exam dates are from February 28 to March 11, 2024. It is important to note that the JAC Class 10th board exams 2024 will be conducted in the morning shift from 9:45 AM to 1:05 PM. The evening slot from 2:00 PM to 5:20 PM is allocated for JAC intermediate examinations 2024. Check the details here.

JAC Jharkhand Board Exam Schedule and Timings 2024

Below is the time allocation for the JAC Class 10th and 12th exams 2024. The exam will be of around 3 hours 20 minutes. Check the time distribution below:

 

Secondary (JAC Class 10th)

Intermediate (JAC Class 12th)

1st Sitting

9:45 AM - 1:05 PM

2nd Sitting

2:00 PM - 5:20 PM

O.M.R Sheet Distribution

Question-Answer Booklet Distribution

O.M.R Sheet Distribution

Question-Answer Booklet Distribution

9:45 AM - 11:20 AM

11:25 AM - 1:05 PM

2:00 PM to 3:35 PM

3:40 PM - 5:20 PM

JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10th Exam Dates 2024

Check the detailed JAC Class 10th Board exam dates 2024 below:

Subject

Date

IIT and other Vocational subjects

February 6, 2024

Commerce/Home Science

February 7, 2024

Kharia/Khortha/Kurmali/Nagpuri

February 8, 2024

Arabic/Persian/Ho/Mundai/Santhali

February 9, 2024

Urdu/Bengali/Oriia

February 10, 2024

Social Science

February 12, 2024

Music

February 13, 2024

Mathematics

February 16, 2024

-

February 17, 2024

Hindi - course A and B

February 19, 2024

-

February 20, 2024

Science

February 21, 2024

-

February 22, 2024

Sanskrit

February 23, 2024

English

February 26, 2024

JAC Jharkhand Board Class 12th Exam Dates 2024

Check the detailed JAC Class 12th Board exam dates 2024 below:

Subject

Date

Vocational subjects

February 6, 2023

Compulsory Core Language LA

Hindi 'A' Hindi B Matribhasha and English A

February 7, 2024

Compulsory Core Language 1. Sc. & ICom. Hindi 'A'.

Hindi B Matribhasha & English A

Music IA

February 8, 2024

Elective Language (Compulsory)

Additional language

February 9, 2024

Economics

Anthropology

February 10, 2024

Geography

Computer Science

February 12, 2024

History

February 13, 2024

Physics

Accountancy

February 16, 2024

Economics

February 17, 2024

Biology

Business mathematics

Sociology

February 19, 2024

Geology

Business Studies

Psychology

February 20, 2024

Mathematics/Statistics

February 21, 2024

Philosophy

February 22, 2024

Chemistry

Entrepreneurship

Home Science

February 23, 2024

Political Science

February 26, 2024

 

Download JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10th and 12th Date Sheet 2024 PDF

 

