JAC Exam Date Sheet 2024: The Jharkhand Board, also known as the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), released the Jharkhand Board Exam Schedule 2024 for secondary and intermediate classes. Students can check and download the detailed date sheet at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. As per the newly released Jharkhand Board 10th and 12th exam timetable 2024, the examination will be held from February 6 to February 26, 2024.

The practical exams for both JAC secondary and intermediate selective subjects will be conducted after the completion of the theory exams. The JAC practical exam dates are from February 28 to March 11, 2024. It is important to note that the JAC Class 10th board exams 2024 will be conducted in the morning shift from 9:45 AM to 1:05 PM. The evening slot from 2:00 PM to 5:20 PM is allocated for JAC intermediate examinations 2024. Check the details here.

JAC Jharkhand Board Exam Schedule and Timings 2024

Below is the time allocation for the JAC Class 10th and 12th exams 2024. The exam will be of around 3 hours 20 minutes. Check the time distribution below: