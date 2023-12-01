JAC Exam Date Sheet 2024: The Jharkhand Board, also known as the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), released the Jharkhand Board Exam Schedule 2024 for secondary and intermediate classes. Students can check and download the detailed date sheet at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. As per the newly released Jharkhand Board 10th and 12th exam timetable 2024, the examination will be held from February 6 to February 26, 2024.
The practical exams for both JAC secondary and intermediate selective subjects will be conducted after the completion of the theory exams. The JAC practical exam dates are from February 28 to March 11, 2024. It is important to note that the JAC Class 10th board exams 2024 will be conducted in the morning shift from 9:45 AM to 1:05 PM. The evening slot from 2:00 PM to 5:20 PM is allocated for JAC intermediate examinations 2024. Check the details here.
JAC Jharkhand Board Exam Schedule and Timings 2024
Below is the time allocation for the JAC Class 10th and 12th exams 2024. The exam will be of around 3 hours 20 minutes. Check the time distribution below:
|
Secondary (JAC Class 10th)
|
Intermediate (JAC Class 12th)
|
1st Sitting
9:45 AM - 1:05 PM
|
2nd Sitting
2:00 PM - 5:20 PM
|
O.M.R Sheet Distribution
|
Question-Answer Booklet Distribution
|
O.M.R Sheet Distribution
|
Question-Answer Booklet Distribution
|
9:45 AM - 11:20 AM
|
11:25 AM - 1:05 PM
|
2:00 PM to 3:35 PM
|
3:40 PM - 5:20 PM
JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10th Exam Dates 2024
Check the detailed JAC Class 10th Board exam dates 2024 below:
|
Subject
|
Date
|
IIT and other Vocational subjects
|
February 6, 2024
|
Commerce/Home Science
|
February 7, 2024
|
Kharia/Khortha/Kurmali/Nagpuri
|
February 8, 2024
|
Arabic/Persian/Ho/Mundai/Santhali
|
February 9, 2024
|
Urdu/Bengali/Oriia
|
February 10, 2024
|
Social Science
|
February 12, 2024
|
Music
|
February 13, 2024
|
Mathematics
|
February 16, 2024
|
-
|
February 17, 2024
|
Hindi - course A and B
|
February 19, 2024
|
-
|
February 20, 2024
|
Science
|
February 21, 2024
|
-
|
February 22, 2024
|
Sanskrit
|
February 23, 2024
|
English
|
February 26, 2024
JAC Jharkhand Board Class 12th Exam Dates 2024
Check the detailed JAC Class 12th Board exam dates 2024 below:
|
Subject
|
Date
|
Vocational subjects
|
February 6, 2023
|
Compulsory Core Language LA
Hindi 'A' Hindi B Matribhasha and English A
|
February 7, 2024
|
Compulsory Core Language 1. Sc. & ICom. Hindi 'A'.
Hindi B Matribhasha & English A
Music IA
|
February 8, 2024
|
Elective Language (Compulsory)
Additional language
|
February 9, 2024
|
Economics
Anthropology
|
February 10, 2024
|
Geography
Computer Science
|
February 12, 2024
|
History
|
February 13, 2024
|
Physics
Accountancy
|
February 16, 2024
|
Economics
|
February 17, 2024
|
Biology
Business mathematics
Sociology
|
February 19, 2024
|
Geology
Business Studies
Psychology
|
February 20, 2024
|
Mathematics/Statistics
|
February 21, 2024
|
Philosophy
|
February 22, 2024
|
Chemistry
Entrepreneurship
Home Science
|
February 23, 2024
|
Political Science
|
February 26, 2024
|
Download JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10th and 12th Date Sheet 2024 PDF
