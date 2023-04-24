JEE Main Session 2 Result 2023 Updates, Check Expected Date and Time Here

About 9.4 lakh candidates who appeared for the exam are waiting for the announcement of JEE Main session 2 result 2023. It is expected that the BTech result can be announced today online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Get recent updates here

JEE Main Result 2023 Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 April session soon. Going as per media reports, it is likely that JEE Main result session 2 can be released today at around 7 pm. However, there has been no official update regarding the release date of result. Over 9.4 lakh candidates can check their JEE Main result for session 2 online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. They have to use their application number and date of birth/password to download the result.

Along with the release of session 2 result, the final answer key is also expected to be released today. Earlier, the provisional answer key was released on April 19, 2023. Candidates were also given the opportunity to raise objections. Based on that, the result and final answer key will be released. The JEE Main 2023 session 2 was conducted from April 6 to 15.

JEE Main Result 2023 Date and Time

The result is eagerly awaited by lakhs of students who appeared for the entrance exam. They can check below the table to know expected date and time for the release of April session result:

Events Date and Time JEE Main Result for Session 2 April 24, 2023 at 7 PM (Expected) Final JEE Main Answer Key April 24, 2023 (Expected)

How To Check JEE Main Result 2023?

As of now, there has been no official confirmation about the release date for the declaration of result. Once released, candidates can check their April session result online at the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to check JEE Main result:

Step 1: Go to the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the link JEE Main session 2 result

Step 3: Click on the result link

Step 4: A login window will appear on the screen

Step 5: Enter application number and date of birth

Step 6: JEE Main April session result will be displayed on the screen

What Details Will Be Mentioned on JEE Main Result 2023 for Session 2?

It is expected that, the following information will be provided on the marksheet of the entrance exam result:

Candidate’s name

Roll number

Date of birth

Father’s name

Mother’s name

State code of eligibility

Category

Nationality

Subject-wise score

Total marks

JEE Main 2023 Marking Scheme

Candidates must be aware of the exam pattern to know the marking scheme for JEE Main session 2.

Based on this, NTA prepares the JEE Main April result 2023. Check below the marking scheme:

For every correct answer, candidates will be awarded 4 marks.

For every incorrect answer, 1 mark will be deducted.

Total marks obtained = (Total No. of correct answers x 4) - (Total No. of Incorrect answers x 1)

What After the Release of JEE Main Session 2 Result 2023?

After the declaration of result, they must download their marksheet. Further, candidates meeting the released cut-off will be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced examination. The JEE Advanced examination is conducted for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

Also Read: JEE Main Session 2 Result 2023: Final Answer Key Expected Soon, Get Details Here