JEE Main Session 2 Result 2023 Updates, Check Expected Date and Time Here

JEE Main Result 2023 Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 April session soon. Going as per media reports, it is likely that JEE Main result session 2 can be released today at around 7 pm. However, there has been no official update regarding the release date of result. Over 9.4 lakh candidates can check their JEE Main result for session 2 online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. They have to use their application number and date of birth/password to download the result.
Along with the release of session 2 result, the final answer key is also expected to be released today. Earlier, the provisional answer key was released on April 19, 2023. Candidates were also given the opportunity to raise objections. Based on that, the result and final answer key will be released. The JEE Main 2023 session 2 was conducted from April 6 to 15.
JEE Main Result 2023 Date and Time
The result is eagerly awaited by lakhs of students who appeared for the entrance exam. They can check below the table to know expected date and time for the release of April session result:
|
Events
|
Date and Time
|
JEE Main Result for Session 2
|
April 24, 2023 at 7 PM (Expected)
|
Final JEE Main Answer Key
|
April 24, 2023 (Expected)
How To Check JEE Main Result 2023?
As of now, there has been no official confirmation about the release date for the declaration of result. Once released, candidates can check their April session result online at the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to check JEE Main result:
- Step 1: Go to the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in
- Step 2: On the homepage, look for the link JEE Main session 2 result
- Step 3: Click on the result link
- Step 4: A login window will appear on the screen
- Step 5: Enter application number and date of birth
- Step 6: JEE Main April session result will be displayed on the screen
What Details Will Be Mentioned on JEE Main Result 2023 for Session 2?
It is expected that, the following information will be provided on the marksheet of the entrance exam result:
- Candidate’s name
- Roll number
- Date of birth
- Father’s name
- Mother’s name
- State code of eligibility
- Category
- Nationality
- Subject-wise score
- Total marks
JEE Main 2023 Marking Scheme
Candidates must be aware of the exam pattern to know the marking scheme for JEE Main session 2.
Based on this, NTA prepares the JEE Main April result 2023. Check below the marking scheme:
- For every correct answer, candidates will be awarded 4 marks.
- For every incorrect answer, 1 mark will be deducted.
- Total marks obtained = (Total No. of correct answers x 4) - (Total No. of Incorrect answers x 1)
What After the Release of JEE Main Session 2 Result 2023?
After the declaration of result, they must download their marksheet. Further, candidates meeting the released cut-off will be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced examination. The JEE Advanced examination is conducted for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).
Also Read: JEE Main Session 2 Result 2023: Final Answer Key Expected Soon, Get Details Here