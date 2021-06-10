JIPMER Interview Schedule 2021 Released for Research Fellow Post @jipmer.edu.in, Check Details

Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry has released the interview schedule for Research Fellow post on its official website - jipmer.edu.in. Download PDF.

JIPMER Interview Schedule 2021 : Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry has released the interview schedule for Research Fellow post for the project title- “Autophagy as a target for therapy in ovarian cancer: A Phase II randomized trial with biomarker correlation”. All such candidates who have qualified for the interview round for Research Fellow post can check the details interview schedule from the official website of JIPMER - jipmer.edu.in.

As per the short notification released, Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) is set to conduct the interview for Research Fellow post on 14 June 2021.

Candidates qualified for the interview round should note that Interview will be conducted through web conferencing and the details including Timing and webconferencing link will be sent to the selected candidates.

Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research has released the list of shortlisted candidates for Research Fellow post who are to appear for the interview.

All such candidates who have applied for Research Fellow post For Project Name: ATOC-JIP/MO/ICMR-AdHOc/ATOC/2021 Dt: 20 5 2021can check the details interview schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for JIPMER Interview Schedule 2021 for Research Fellow Post





