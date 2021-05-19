JKSSB DV Schedule 2021 Announced for Various Posts @jkssb.nic.in, Check Details

JKSSB DV Schedule 2021: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has announced the document verification schedule for the various posts including Sub-Inspector, Commercial Taxes, (Finance Department) Divisional Cadre and other. All such candidates who have qualified in written exam for these posts can check the details document verification schedule available on the official website of Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board - jkssb.nic.in.

According to the notification released, Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has uploaded the details schedule for submission of documents in online mode. The 1st Phase of Document Verification for those candidates who have been shortlisted will have to submit their requisite self-attested documents in a PDF format from 20-05-2021 to 31-05-2021 through the link i.e www.jkssb.nic.in. In a bid to upload their documents, candidates can log through the link by entering their Roll Number and the password shown on their Admit Card.

Candidates will have to upload their documents as mentioned in the short notification. Candidates can check the list of shortlisted candidates for the document verification round for the various posts.

You can check the details of shortlisted candidates and document verification schedule available on the official website of JKSSB. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: JKSSB DV Schedule 2021 for Various Posts