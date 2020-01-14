JPSC Assistant Engineer PT Admit Card 2020 Released @jpsc.gov.in, Check Direct Link Here

JPSC Assistant Engineer PT Admit Card 2020: Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the Admit Card for the Assistant Engineer Prelims Exam on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the JPSC Assistant Engineer Posts can download their admit card from the official website of JPSC-jpsc.gov.in

All such candidates who have to appear in the Assistant Engineer Prelims Exam can download their admit card with providing their login credentials like their Registration Number/Date of Birth and Captcha code on the official website.

The Prelims Exam for the JPSC Assistant Engineer Posts is to be conducted on 19 January 2020 at the various exam centers in the Ranchi. The exam will be conducted in two sittings- Morning from 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and Evening shift from 2.00 p.m. to 4.00 p.m. Exam will be conducted on the OMR based answer sheet and candidates can check the short notification in this regard.

Earlier Jharkhand PSC had invited applications for 637 Assistant Engineer Posts against Advertisement No-05/2019 in the month of November 2019. There were 542 Posts for Assistant Engineer (Civil) whereas 95 Posts were for Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) trades.

Candidates selected finally for the Assistant Engineer posts will get Pay PB II 9300-34800, Grade Pay-5400 (Level-9).

How to Download JPSC Assistant Engineer PT Admit Card 2020

Visit the official website. i.e.- jpsc.gov.in.

Click on the link- Click here to download Admit Card for the Combined Assistant Engineer PT Exam , Advt. No.05/2019 flashing on the homepage.

You will get you admit card on the screen.

Candidates will have to carry the call letter with them during the Interview session on the Inter venue. Candidates are advised to check the official website of Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) for latest updates regarding the JPSC Assistant Engineer updates.