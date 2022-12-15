KARTET Result 2022 Available @schooleducation.kar.nic.in: Check Your Karnataka TET Scores Here

KARTET Result 2022: School Education Department of Karnataka announced the scores of the candidates who appeared in Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 on its official website i.e. schooleducation.kar.nic.in. Such candidates can download Karnataka Result by clicking on the result link available on the website. The State Education Minister BC Nagesh, today, shared the stats of the exam according to which a total of 20,070 candidates succeeded in paper 1 while 41,857 candidates have qualified in paper 2.

Go to the official website of The Department of Public Instruction - schooleducation.kar.nic.in. On the homepage you will see a link flashing on the homepage ‘KARTET-2022 RESULTS | PRAKATANE | CLICK FOR RESULTS’ A new page will open (https://sts.karnataka.gov.in/TET/) where you are required to enter your ‘Application Number’ and ‘Date of Birth’ Download KARTET Scores 2022 Take the print out of the result

The minimum qualifying marks for Karnataka TET is 60%.

Teachers qualified in KTET Paper 1 are eligible to apply for teaching posts for the Primary Teacher Posts i.e. from 1st to 5th and who qualified in KTET Paper 2 can apply for teaching posts for Class 6th to 8th. Qualified candidates can apply to Karnataka Government Schools owened and managed by State Government/Local Bodies/Aided and Unaided schools consider the TET conducted by the state government. In accordance with NCTE Guidelines KARTET Certificate will be valid for a period of 7 years from the date of TET examination.