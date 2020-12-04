KSP Civil Police Constable Medical Admit Card 2020 Out for Kalaburgi City @cpchk20.ksp-online.in, Download Here

KSP Civil Police Constable Medical Admit Card 2020: Karnataka State Police has released the Civil Police Constable Medical Admit Card 2020 for kalaburgi city at its website. All candidates applied for KSP Civil Police Recruitment 2020 advertisement number 13-4/2020-21 can now download their admit cards through the official website of KSP.i.e.cpchk20.ksp-online.in.

The candidates appearing for KSP Civil Police Constable Medical Exam 2020 within kalaburgi can get the admit cards through candidate’s login. The candidates are required to appear for KSP Civil Police Constable Medical Exam 2020 on the scheduled date and time mentioned on the admit card without fail.

How and Where to Download KSP Civil Police Constable Medical Admit Card 2020?

Visit the official website of KSP.i.e.cpchk20.ksp-online.in. Click on My Application Link available on the homepage. Then, the candidate’s login will be opened. Enter your application number, date of birth and click on login. Download KSP Civil Police Constable Medical Admit Card 2020 and save it for future reference.

Download KSP Civil Police Constable Medical Admit Card 2020

This drive is being done to recruit 558 vacancies of Police Constable Posts in different departments. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the PST/PET and written test. Candidates can download KSP Civil Police Constable Medical Admit Card 2020 Directly by clicking on the provided link.

