KSP Police Constable Final Result 2020 out @ksp.gov.in, Check list of selected candidates Here

KSP Police Constable Final Result 2020: Karnataka State Police (KSP) has declared the result of Civil Police Constable against the advertisement number 09-04/2019-20. Candidates appeared in the KSP Constable Exam 2019-20 can check the final result on the official website of KSP.i.e.ksp.gov.in.

According to the KSP Police Constable Final Result 2020, a total of 75 candidates have been selected for the appointment to the post of Civil Police in Ramanagara District. The result is uploaded in the form of PDF. Candidates are advised to download the KSP Police Constable Result 2020 and save it for future reference.

How and Where to Download KSP Police Constable Result 2020?

Visit the official website of KSP.i.e.ksp.gov.in.

Click on KSP Police Constable Final Result 2020 flashing on the homepage.

A PDF will be opened.

Candidates can download KSP Police Constable Result 2020 and save for future reference.

KSP Police Constable Final Result 2020

Official Website

The board has uploaded the obtained written marks of the candidates along with their name and roll numbers. Candidates can check KSP Police Constable Final Result 2020 directly by clicking on the above hyperlink. All candidates are advised to go through the official website for latest updates.

