Vizag Steel Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for Advisor/Senior Finance Consultant Posts, Apply @vizagsteel.com by 2 Sep

Vizag Steel Recruitment 2020: Vizag Steel (Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited Visakhapatnam) has released a short notice regarding the recruitment to the post of Advisor/Senior Finance Consultant in the Finance Department. All interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts latest by 2 September 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 2 September 2020

Vizag Steel Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Advisor/Senior Finance Consultant -1 Post

Vizag Steel Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate must be a Chartered Accountant/Cost Accountant Qualified from ICAI.

Age Limit - 60 to 64 years

Vizag Steel Recruitment 2020 Salary

Advisor - Rs. 1,20,000/- Per Month

Senior Finance Consultant - Rs. 1,00,000/- Per Month

Selection Criteria for Advisor/Senior Finance Consultant Posts

Selection shall be through shortlisting of eligible applicants followed by Personal Interview subject to Medical fitness.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for Vizag Steel Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts by sending applications to email id recruitment@vizagsteel.com so as to reach latest by 2 September 2020. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.

Application Fee - No fee

